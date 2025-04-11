CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs KKR for Match 25 of IPL 2025 ft. Devon Conway & Rahul Tripathi

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 11. The encounter will see the hosts try to break a run of successive losses at Chepauk.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the season with an elbow injury in what comes in as a terrible bit of news for the Super Kings. MS Dhoni will lead them in the regular skipper's absence, and the team will hope that the legendary captain's magic touch gets them out of the precarious situation they are in.
CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis.
On that note, here is CSK's predicted playing XI, apart from a couple of impact player options, for Match 25 of IPL 2025.
Openers: Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway
Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway put on CSK's best opening stand of the season in their previous game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), but both batters didn't seem to be in great form. While Ravindra was dismissed just as he tried to cut loose, Conway never really got going before being retired out.
There's not much scope for change in this department, though, especially with Gaikwad being ruled out.
Middle Order: Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk)
Rahul Tripathi, who lost his place in the side, wasn't even part of the impact subs list. There's a chance that CSK might turn to Shaik Rasheed to replace Gaikwad, but they generally prefer experience. So the veteran batter could return to the lineup ahead of Rasheed and Deepak Hooda, this time at No. 3.
The rest of CSK's middle order is expected to wear a similar look. It's hard to see him fit Sam Curran or Jamie Overton into their existing opening combination, so Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja should be the men manning these roles.
Lower Order: Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed
Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling form has been poor in IPL 2025. He must return to his best against KKR, who have a slew of left-handers in their lineup.
Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana are virtually undroppable despite the latter's slightly indifferent form. Meanwhile, Khaleel Ahmed has been in good rhythm and will be key for the Men in Yellow once again.
Impact Player Options - Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj
Mukesh Choudhary has been picked in the last two games, but the left-arm seamer hasn't lived up to expectations. CSK have an army of backup pacers in their ranks, and Anshul Kamboj could be picked ahead of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Gurjapneet Singh to give the side some threat in the powerplay.
The option of picking another batter in Rasheed exists, but that would leave the Super Kings with just two pacers.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS