CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs KKR for Match 25 of IPL 2025 ft. Devon Conway & Rahul Tripathi

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 11. The encounter will see the hosts try to break a run of successive losses at Chepauk.

Ad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the season with an elbow injury in what comes in as a terrible bit of news for the Super Kings. MS Dhoni will lead them in the regular skipper's absence, and the team will hope that the legendary captain's magic touch gets them out of the precarious situation they are in.

CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here is CSK's predicted playing XI, apart from a couple of impact player options, for Match 25 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai - Super Kings IPL 2023 T20 - Source: Getty

Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway put on CSK's best opening stand of the season in their previous game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), but both batters didn't seem to be in great form. While Ravindra was dismissed just as he tried to cut loose, Conway never really got going before being retired out.

Ad

There's not much scope for change in this department, though, especially with Gaikwad being ruled out.

Middle Order: Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk)

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai - Super Kings IPL 2023 T20 - Source: Getty

Rahul Tripathi, who lost his place in the side, wasn't even part of the impact subs list. There's a chance that CSK might turn to Shaik Rasheed to replace Gaikwad, but they generally prefer experience. So the veteran batter could return to the lineup ahead of Rasheed and Deepak Hooda, this time at No. 3.

Ad

The rest of CSK's middle order is expected to wear a similar look. It's hard to see him fit Sam Curran or Jamie Overton into their existing opening combination, so Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja should be the men manning these roles.

Lower Order: Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals v Delhi Capitals - IPL 2024 - Source: Getty

Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling form has been poor in IPL 2025. He must return to his best against KKR, who have a slew of left-handers in their lineup.

Ad

Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana are virtually undroppable despite the latter's slightly indifferent form. Meanwhile, Khaleel Ahmed has been in good rhythm and will be key for the Men in Yellow once again.

Impact Player Options - Shaik Rasheed, Anshul Kamboj

Mukesh Choudhary has been picked in the last two games, but the left-arm seamer hasn't lived up to expectations. CSK have an army of backup pacers in their ranks, and Anshul Kamboj could be picked ahead of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Gurjapneet Singh to give the side some threat in the powerplay.

The option of picking another batter in Rasheed exists, but that would leave the Super Kings with just two pacers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



An ardent Chennai Super Kings supporter who also bleeds blue for his national cricket team, Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More