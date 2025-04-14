CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs LSG for Match 30 of IPL 2025 ft. Rachin Ravindra & Noor Ahmad

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 30 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday, April 14. The Men in Yellow desperately need a win to turn their fortunes around in the competition.

CSK have lost their last five matches and are moored to the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table. Their form has been disappointing both home and away, and with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad being ruled out of the tournament with an elbow fracture, their woes have deepened.

While the Super Kings will certainly ponder making a change or two, it's hard to see how they will come up with a combination that can compete against the Super Giants, who have won their last three matches on the trot.

CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis.

On that note, here is CSK's predicted playing XI, apart from a couple of impact player options, for Match 30 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway

Both Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway are woefully out of form despite their recent partnership against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). In an ideal world, CSK should open the batting with a pinch-hitter who can maximize the powerplay and give themselves a chance of winning matches. However, they aren't a team known to make drastic changes and should stick to the same opening combination even if it means that their miserable batting approach will continue.

Middle Order: Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk)

Rahul Tripathi returned to the side in the previous game, and it was clear why he was dropped. Shaik Rasheed, Andre Siddharth and Vansh Bedi are options who can replace the veteran among the domestic batters. However, CSK could persist with Tripathi for another game given the threat of Digvesh Rathi and Ravi Bishnoi.

The rest of CSK's middle order should wear a similar look. Shivam Dube suffered a hamstring strain in the last game but is expected to be fit for this one. If he isn't, one of the above youngsters could slot in for him.

Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja have made headlines for all the wrong reasons in IPL 2025, but Chennai are expected to persist with them.

Lower Order: Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

Matheesha Pathirana was prevented from entering the fray in the last game, but he should feature in Lucknow. Khaleel Ahmed should partner him in the pace attack, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Noor Ahmad being given the unenviable task of countering the likes of Nicholas Pooran.

Impact Player Options - Anshul Kamboj, Vansh Bedi

Anshul Kamboj picked up a wicket in his CSK debut in the last game and should retain his place in the side. He could come in as an impact player if the Men in Yellow bowl second.

Given how low CSK's batting stocks are, picking an additional option at the expense of a fast bowler might not be the worst idea. But the composition of their team doesn't really allow that at the moment.

