CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs MI for Match 29 of IPL 2024

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 29 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 14.

After two losses on the road, the Men in Yellow bounced back with a resounding win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last game. Their away form hasn't been convincing, and their record at the Wankhede isn't great either. The Super Kings will know that they have a big challenge ahead of them.

Chennai have a couple of injury concerns heading into this game, so a change or two might be on the cards.

CSK's squad for IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Aravelly Avanish Rao.

Here's CSK's predicted playing XII (including an impact sub) for Match 29 of IPL 2024 against MI.

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) and Rachin Ravindra

Ruturaj Gaikwad made his first half-century of IPL 2024 in the last game. The CSK skipper will need to be at his best against Jasprit Bumrah and Co., with his powerplay intent in particular being in focus.

Rachin Ravindra's form has tapered off, and he could welcome the batting paradise that is the Wankhede Stadium. The southpaw simply has to deliver against MI.

Middle Order: Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk)

Ajinkya Rahane didn't field for most of the last game and didn't come to bat either, owing to the time he spent in the dugout. While there is no official word on his fitness, it's safe to assume that the veteran batter will be available for selection.

Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell and Sameer Rizvi form the backbone of the CSK middle order. Mitchell has been out of touch, while Rizvi hasn't had the chance to spend much time at the crease. The duo will be tested in Mumbai.

Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni will round off the middle order.

Lower Order: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Deepak Chahar was replaced by Shardul Thakur in the last game due to a niggle. The swing bowler has a decent record at the Wankhede Stadium and can be expected to make his way back into the side, provided he has recovered completely.

Matheesha Pathirana is another player who can be seen on the sidelines. Coach Stephen Fleming expressed optimism about having him back soon but didn't give a definitive answer when asked whether he'll take to the field on Sunday.

Given the context of the game and the fact that CSK will want to be pace-heavy at the venue, Pathirana could just be ushered into the side. He could partner Mustafizur Rahman and Tushar Deshpande in the pace attack, along with Chahar.

CSK's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana.

Other impact sub candidates: Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary.