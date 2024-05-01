CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS for Match 49 of IPL 2024

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 49 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 1.

With five wins in nine matches, the Super Kings are currently inside the playoff spots but will know that their position could change easily in a congested table. While the Men in Yellow might be tempted to ponder a couple of changes, they are on the back of a win and can be expected to back their players, as they always do.

CSK's squad for IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Richard Gleeson.

On that note, here is CSK's predicted playing XII (including an impact sub) for Match 49 of IPL 2024 against PBKS.

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) and Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane hasn't been in great form, and there's a case to be made to either open with Daryl Mitchell or bring Rachin Ravindra back into the fold for Moeen Ali. Both options are viable, but the veteran batter has the faith of the team management. PBKS have a pace-heavy attack, and Rahane's talents could be used not only on Wednesday but in their next meeting at Dharamsala as well.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in supreme touch in the last few matches. The CSK skipper will want to continue in the same vein.

Middle order: Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk)

Expand Tweet

CSK have used Daryl Mitchell at No. 3 in the last two matches, and that is expected to continue after the Kiwi notched up his first half-century of the season in the last game.

Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni will make up the rest of the middle order. Dube is likely to be subbed out for an impact player, with Rizvi being a batting sub if the need arises.

Lower order: Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK have opted to go bowling-heavy in the last few matches, with Shardul Thakur replacing Rizvi in the XII and coming on as an impact sub. Thakur's death bowling has been rather impressive in IPL 2024, and the Super Kings will hope that they don't need Rizvi's services in the first innings.

Matheesha Pathirana didn't complete his quota of overs in the last game, but there is no official word regarding his fitness. It's safe to assume that the Sri Lankan slinger is available, with Maheesh Theekshana and Richard Gleeson being viable alternatives.

Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande and Mustafizur Rahman will be expected to bowl in the powerplay and produce a few early breakthroughs. This is the last game of the competition for Mustafizur, who is all set to leave for national duty.

CSK's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana.

Other impact sub candidates: Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Sameer Rizvi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback