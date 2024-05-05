CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs PBKS for Match 53 of IPL 2024

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 53 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 5.

With five wins and as many losses, the Men in Yellow are placed right in the middle of the IPL 2024 points table. They are coming of the back of a loss to Punjab, their fifth in a row against them, and will want to get back to winning ways at the earliest.

Chennai have suffered from injuries and unavailable players throughout the campaign, and they could be forced to make a few changes once again.

CSK's squad for IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Richard Gleeson.

On that note, here is CSK's predicted playing XII (including an impact sub) for Match 53 of IPL 2024 against PBKS.

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) and Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane hasn't been in great touch in IPL 2023, but CSK don't really have any other options. Moeen Ali is perhaps the only player Rachin Ravindra can replace if the Super Kings want to bring the youngster back, and having an off-spinner is a good idea.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, on the other hand, has been a class apart this year. He will want to step up and lead his team to another win.

Middle Order: Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk)

CSK aren't expected to make any changes in the middle order.

They would do well not to send in Daryl Mitchell at No. 8, especially when he showed signs of form with his first half-century of the season in his last proper outing in the middle.

Sameer Rizvi could be used as an impact sub if the need arises, with his displays having been mostly unconvincing so far. An increased role for Moeen Ali could help the Men in Yellow.

Lower Order: Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson, Matheesha Pathirana

Deepak Chahar is expected to be ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2024. If Chennai don't need Rizvi's services with the bat, they could bring in Mukesh Choudhary, who has featured in one game so far this year.

Richard Gleeson was impressive in the reverse fixture and should retain his place in the side. Matheesha Pathirana's fitness is a concern, and CSK haven't released anything on his availability. If he is fit, he will walk into the side, with Maheesh Theekshana being his backup.

CSK's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Richard Gleeson, Matheesha Pathirana.

Other impact sub candidates: Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh.

