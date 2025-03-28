CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB for Match 8 of IPL 2025 ft. Sam Curran & Khaleel Ahmed

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 8 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The encounter will be contested at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 28.

The Super Kings made a winning start to their campaign against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at home, but it wasn't a perfect display. There are concerns in the batting department, and a key fast bowler missed the outing with injury. However, CSK aren't known to be hasty with making changes.

CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis.

On that note, here is CSK's predicted playing XI, apart from a couple of impact player options, for Match 8 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Rachin Ravindra and Rahul Tripathi

CSK made the promising call of moving captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to No. 3 against MI, with Rachin Ravindra and Rahul Tripathi opening the batting. While Ravindra essayed a beautiful unbeaten half-century, Tripathi couldn't get going and gloved a bouncer behind the stumps. Chennai aren't expected to make any changes to the opening combination.

Tripathi, who came in as an impact player in the previous game, could once again make his way into the team off the bench if the Super Kings bowl first.

Middle Order: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk)

Shivam Dube is likely to follow Gaikwad in the batting order, and his prowess against spin will be crucial on Friday. CSK chose to use Deepak Hooda in the middle order, and while the batter failed to deliver, he is a decent player of spin who can contribute quick runs on his night. Vijay Shankar remains an option, but Hooda should keep his place for now.

Sam Curran bowled just one over and was castled cheaply against MI. While there is some merit to considering the inclusions of either Devon Conway or Matheesha Pathirana (if he is fit) as the fourth overseas player, the Englishman is bound to be given a long rope.

Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni will round off the middle order.

Lower Order: Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed

Pathirana is reportedly recovering from an injury, and CSK are unlikely to rush him back. In that event, Nathan Ellis should continue to be picked as the specialist overseas quick.

The rest of the bowling attack should wear a similar look. Noor Ahmad and Ravichandran Ashwin will be crucial in the middle overs, while Khaleel Ahmed will be entrusted with the responsibility of dismissing Virat Kohli and Phil Salt early.

Impact Player Options - Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda

As mentioned earlier, either Hooda or Vijay Shankar could come in as a batting impact player. It's hard to see the Super Kings find a bowling sub, given how brittle their lineup looks.

