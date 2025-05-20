CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs RR for Match 62 of IPL 2025 ft. Dewald Brevis & Ayush Mhatre

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 62 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, May 20. Initially scheduled to be held at Chepauk, the contest will be played out at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The Super Kings are on the back of a morale-boosting win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where they batted with high intent despite losing a clump of wickets in the powerplay. The Men in Yellow are in a race to avoid the wooden spoon, having already been knocked out of playoff contention.

CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Dewald Brevis, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni (c), Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Ayush Mhatre, Nathan Ellis.

On that note, here is CSK's predicted playing XI, apart from a couple of impact player options, for Match 62 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Ayush Mhatre and Devon Conway

CSK have only four overseas players available for the RR clash, one of which will be Devon Conway. Although the Kiwi opener has been a shadow of himself in IPL 2025, he is expected to open the batting alongside young Ayush Mhatre, who has been impressive.

Middle Order: Urvil Patel, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk)

Urvil Patel made a huge splash on his IPL debut as he hammered a quickfire cameo for CSK. As the Super Kings search for a wicket-keeping successor to MS Dhoni, he could be an important part of the side going forward.

There's no real scope or need for changes in the middle order. Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja will continue to reprise their roles.

Lower Order: Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

Ravichandran Ashwin has featured when the opposition has had a few left-handers and even earned a promotion in the last game. The off-spinner could be key against Vaibhav Survayanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey and Shimron Hetmyer.

Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana and Noor Ahmad have been CSK's best bowlers over the course of IPL 2025. Although there's a chance that Khaleel could be rested for one of the domestic pace options on the bench, he is likely to play.

Impact Player Options - Anshul Kamboj, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

CSK are likely to want a third pace option, and that could be a toss-up between Anshul Kamboj and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. Kamboj is the favorite, having been part of the side in recent encounters, but giving Nagarkoti a chance to impress might not be the worst idea.

