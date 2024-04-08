CSK Predicted Playing XI and Impact Subs vs KKR for Match 22 of IPL 2024

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 22 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, April 8.

With two losses on the road, the Super Kings are in need of some momentum. Their task won't be easy against a KKR side that has reeled off three wins on the trot to be placed second in the standings.

Chennai could consider making a change or two to the combination that suffered those two defeats.

CSK's squad for IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Aravelly Avanish Rao.

Here is CSK's predicted playing XII (including an impact sub) for Match 22 of IPL 2024 against KKR.

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) and Rachin Ravindra

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra started brightly in IPL 2024, but both players' form has tapered off. While the former has come under criticism for his pedestrian strike rate in the powerplay, the latter has been found wanting by movement outside the off stump.

Gaikwad and Ravindra will have a challenge in front of them on Monday, with Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora both capable of moving the new ball.

Middle Order: Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk)

Ajinkya Rahane is ideally used at the top of the order, but CSK might not be inclined to make that change. The veteran batter could come in at No. 3, as he has been doing throughout IPL 2024 so far.

Daryl Mitchell has looked off color. With Moeen Ali picking up a couple of wickets and KKR having plenty of left-handers in their lineup, the Super Kings could bench the Kiwi batter and play the Englishman instead. It isn't in their nature to drop a big-money purchase, but Moeen might just add more to the team right now.

Without Mitchell, Chennai might have to bring Sameer Rizvi back into the fold. Kolkata have two (and potentially three) quality spinners in their ranks, and the youngster's hitting ability could prove useful.

Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni are fixtures in the middle order and are expected to continue in their respective roles.

Lower Order: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana missed the last game with a niggle, and the CSK camp has stated that it isn't anything serious. They did say that the fast bowler will have to undergo a fitness test on the morning of the match, but it seems like he'll pull through.

Mustafizur Rahman also missed the last game due to a visa appointment, and he should be available for selection. The left-armer could be picked ahead of the rather unimpressive Maheesh Theekshana, with Chepauk not offering much turn yet.

Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande, who have been the premier Indian pacers so far, could continue. Mukesh Choudhary, who endured a miserable outing in the previous game, and Shardul Thakur, who hasn't featured so far in IPL 2024, could be the backup options.

CSK's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana.

Other impact sub candidates: Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary.