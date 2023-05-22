CSK's 3 highest run-scorers in IPL playoffs

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the second team after the Gujarat Titans (GT) to book an IPL 2023 playoff berth with a win against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, May 20.

The Super Kings finished with 17 points from 14 games, including eight wins and five defeats, while one game was abandoned due to inclement weather.

CSK will lock horns with the defending champions Titans in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, May 23. They made it to 12 playoffs out of 14 seasons they have participated in, winning the title four times.

They have played a total of 24 matches in IPL playoffs, winning 15 of those. Chennai have had a few consistent performers, who have played significant roles in helping them maintain a 62.5 percent winning record in the playoffs.

On that note, let's take a look at CSK's top three run-scorers in the IPL playoffs.

#3 Murali Vijay - 364 runs

Murali Vijay has been an integral part of Chennai's plan for almost five seasons between 2009 and 2013. While he lacked consistency, the right-handed opener took his game to a whole new level during the knockouts.

His splendid knock in IPL 2021 final against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chepauk is still etched in the memory of fans. Vijay played a destructive knock of 95 runs off just 52 balls, including four boundaries and six maximums.

Overall, the Tamil Nadu-born batter has scored 364 runs in 10 IPL playoff games, including a hundred and a fifty each. He is the third-highest run-scorer for CSK in the knockouts.

#2 MS Dhoni - 472 runs

MS Dhoni and CSK have been synonymous with each other. The Chennai skipper has been part of the franchise in all seasons they have played in and guided them to four IPL titles.

His presence in the middle order has been massive and he has played many match-winning knocks, including in the playoffs.

Arguably the greatest finisher the IPL has ever witnessed, Dhoni has hammered 472 runs in 24 playoff matches for the Super Kings at an average of 39.33 and a strike rate of 133.33.

He currently ranks second in the list of most runs scored by a CSK player in the playoffs.

#1 Suresh Raina - 712 runs

Former left-handed batter Suresh Raina was an integral part of the franchise during his playing days. With his sublime shot-making abilities, the southpaw has won innumerable matches for CSK.

While Raina was good in league games, he took his game a level higher during the playoffs. He has amassed 712 runs in 22 IPL playoff matches, including seven half-centuries, at a strike rate of 159.64 and an average of 41.88.

The cricketer from Uttar Pradesh is also Chennai's highest run-scorer overall, having amassed 4687 runs in 176 matches, including one hundred and 33 fifties.

