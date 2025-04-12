The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been the most successful team in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. They have qualified for the playoffs on 12 occasions and won five titles.

Ad

However, there have been a few occasions when the Super Kings haven't had great starts to the tournament, irrespective of them qualifying for the playoffs or not. The biggest example is the ongoing edition, where they have lacked intent in both departments and endured failure.

On that note, let's look at the five worst starts by CSK in the tournament's history.

CSK's 5 worst starts to a season ft. IPL 2025

#5 IPL 2009 - 2 wins in first 6 games (1 abandoned)

Ad

Trending

The 2009 edition in South Africa saw CSK beginning the tournament with a 19-run loss against the Mumbai Indians (MI). Then, they prevailed by 92 runs over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), but sustained another defeat against the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) by nine runs. Their campaign was hit by a rain washout fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

The now-defunct Deccan Chargers beat them comprehensively by six wickets and put them under pressure. However, the side got back to winning ways with a 38-run victory over the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Ad

The win fueled their confidence as they finished with eight wins in 14 appearances to qualify for the semifinals, before being beaten by the Royal Challengers.

#4 IPL 2010 - 2 wins in first 6 games

The Super Kings started off the 2010 season with a 31-run defeat against the Deccan Chargers. However, they made a strong statement with a 55-run victory over KKR but then suffered a five-wicket loss against the Capitals.

CSK were involved in a thrilling encounter against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), which saw the latter scraping through victory in the Super Over. It was followed by a 36-run loss against RCB and a five-wicket loss against MI.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite starting out with a 2-4 win-loss record, CSK went on to lift their first title under MS Dhoni's leadership.

#3 IPL 2020 - 2 wins in first 6 games

The 2020 edition, which was played entirely in the UAE due to COVID-19, saw CSK begin their campaign with a five-wicket victory over MI. However, the side sustained a 16-run defeat against RR.

The losing skid increased to three when they were defeated by the Capitals and the SunRisers Hyderabad. Although CSK secured a dominating 10-wicket victory over Punjab, they could not qualify for the playoffs.

Ad

#2 IPL 2022 - 1 win in first 6 games

After winning the IPL 2021, CSK formed a fresh unit, with a few retentions as well. Although Dhoni was expected to lead the side to success in their pursuit of defending the title, they were off to a disastrous start.

They started the season with a six-wicket loss against KKR, followed by the same result against the Lucknow Super Giants. Their third consecutive loss was a 54-run drubbing by the Punjab-based franchise, followed by an eight-wicket loss to the SunRisers.

Ad

Although CSK secured a 23-run victory over RCB, they couldn't continue their winning streak. In the end, they finished ninth on the points table with four victories in 14 games.

#1 IPL 2025 - 1 win in first 6 games

CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs under the leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2024. The top-order batter was trusted to continue as a leader in the 2025 edition as well.

The first game saw them securing a four-wicket victory over their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. However, since then, their campaign has turned upside down, as they have sustained five back-to-back losses for the first time in the league.

Ad

Notably, MS Dhoni led the side in their last game against KKR (April 11), with Gaikwad being ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury. Dhoni coming back to the helm didn't help the side as they faced their worst defeat (in terms of balls to spare).

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Super Kings posted their lowest-ever total of 103 at their home ground, Chepauk. In response, KKR sealed the chase with 59 balls to spare.

If the Dhoni-led side fail to arrest their slide in the coming games, they will potentially be out of the playoff race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More