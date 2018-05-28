Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

IPL 2018: CSK’s five lessons for the corporate world

Right from the retentions till the final, Chennai Super Kings offered many learnings to people from different walks of life

Arun Venugopal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 19:52 IST
2.26K

Image result for chennai super kings 2018 sportskeeda
CSK returned to the IPL with a bang

After making a comeback from their two-year suspension, Chennai Super Kings reinforced their supremacy by winning their third IPL title by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the final at the Wankhede stadium.

Before the start of the tournament, very few gave MS Dhoni and co. a chance to go all the way in the tournament but the Men in Yellow defied all odds and went on to win the tournament in an emphatic manner.

Right from the retentions till the final, Chennai Super Kings offered many learnings to people from different walks of life. Let us take a look at five lessons they taught the corporate world.

Flexibility

They first mocked the Chennai Super Kings for being a geriatric side. Then, as CSK began to notch up wins in rapid succession, they better appreciated the virtues of experience.

By the time the team had lifted its third IPL title, the aforementioned naysayers - read fans and pundits - were convinced that loading the side with players over the age of 30 was the new winning formula. But, MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming, captain and coach of the side respectively, continued to remain pragmatic about what they wanted.

While Dhoni reiterated it was more about the fitness of the players than their age itself, Fleming said theirs was the right team “for this year.” That he qualified the statement with a time-stamp is indicative of an approach that’s not set in stone and is instead in sync with the situation.

There was another illustration of their ability to resolve crises on the fly when they were forced to shift their home games from Chennai to Pune following protests over the Cauvery water-sharing issue in Tamil Nadu.

Having picked a spin-heavy squad for the slow surfaces at Chepauk, CSK had to adapt to quicker surfaces in Pune despite not having the right kind of personnel for the conditions. Dhoni, however, found ways to either paper over the cracks or find the fast bowlers that would step up to the plate every now and then.

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad MS Dhoni Shane Watson
Page 1 of 5 Next
IPL 2018: Top 5 foreign players of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Revisiting the past 10 IPL finals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 Final: Four exciting milestones to watch out for...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: The great CSK robbery
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 :- The best All-Indian Playing XI of the season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: 4 Unnoticed things...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, Qualifier 1, SRH vs CSK: Carlos Braithwaite...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 : The best Overseas XI of this season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Best XI from the League phase
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, Finals: 4 reasons why Sunrisers Hyderabad lost...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018