CSK's next match in IPL 2022: Venue, date, time and opposition details

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went down to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 13 runs in Match 49 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Wednesday.

Bowling first after winning the toss, CSK restricted RCB to 173 for 8 as Maheesh Theekshana claimed 3 for 27 while Moeen Ali picked 2 for 28. Mahipal Lomror top-scored for RCB with 42 off 27 balls.

Despite a half-century from opener Devon Conway (56 off 37), Chennai stuttered in the chase and were held to 160 for 8. Harshal Patel claimed three wickets for RCB, while Glenn Maxwell chipped in with two.

CSK's next match date

As per the IPL schedule, Chennai's next match in IPL 2022 will be against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, May 8. The match will be an evening game and will thus begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Delhi are currently placed in seventh position in the IPL 2022 points table. They have registered four wins and five losses in nine matches. In their previous match, they went down to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 6 runs. Set to chase 196, Delhi’s batters could not come to the party as only Rishabh Pant (44) and Axar Patel (42*) crossed the 40-run mark.

Before taking on Chennai, DC will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (5 May).

CSK full squad for IPL 2022

MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Maheesh Theekshana, Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma

Edited by Sai Krishna