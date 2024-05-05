CSK's playing 11 from MS Dhoni's famous Dharamsala finish in 2010 - where are they now? 

MS Dhoni returns to the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala for the first time in over a decade on Sunday, May 5. The last time Dhoni played an IPL match on this ground was back in 2012 when the Kings XI Punjab (now known as the Punjab Kings) beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets.

Two years before that, Dhoni produced one of the most memorable finishes in IPL history to defeat the Kings XI Punjab and help CSK qualify for the IPL 2010 semi-finals. With 16 required off the last over, Dhoni smashed Irfan Pathan for two sixes and a four to win the game for his side.

After the run-chase, MS Dhoni took off his helmet and celebrated aggressively in what was a rare emotional celebration from the then-CSK captain, who is generally quite calm and composed.

As CSK return to the HPCA Stadium to face Punjab Kings, here's a look at the five-time IPL champions' playing XI from the game where Dhoni roared in Dharamsala.

Openers - Murali Vijay and Matthew Hayden

The right-left combo of Murali Vijay and Matthew Hayden opened the batting for CSK. Both openers lost their wickets cheaply. Ramesh Powar dismissed Hayden for five and then sent back Vijay (13).

Both Vijay and Hayden have retired from all formats of cricket. Vijay works as a Tamil commentator now, while Hayden is a member of the English commentary panel in the ongoing IPL.

Middle Order - Suresh Raina, S Badrinath, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Albie Morkel, and Justin Kemp

The middle order featured Suresh Raina and underrated CSK match-winner S Badrinath. They had a 62-run third-wicket stand, which set the platform for MS Dhoni. Raina departed after a 27-ball 46, while Badrinath aggregated 53 runs from 36 deliveries.

Dhoni remained unbeaten on 54 runs from 29 balls, hitting five fours and two sixes. Albie Morkel supported him with an eight-ball 14. Justin Kemp did not get an opportunity to bat as CSK chased down the 193-run target with six wickets in hand.

All players from this middle-order have retired from international cricket. Raina and Badrinath work as commentators and play in T20 leagues, while Dhoni is still the wicketkeeper of the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Morkel has retired and shifted his focus to coaching.

Bowlers - Ravichandran Ashwin, Shadab Jakati, Doug Bollinger, and Sudeep Tyagi

Ravichandran Ashwin formed the spin attack of CSK with Shadab Jakati. Ashwin bowled an economical spell of 1/20 in four overs, but left-arm spinner Jakati returned with figures of 0/14 after just one over.

Doug Bollinger shared the new ball with Sudeep Tyagi in that contest. Both pacers were quite expensive and returned wicketless at the HPCA Stadium.

Ashwin is still active across all formats of cricket. He is currently playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL. Tyagi and Jakati have retired from the IPL, but they participate in other leagues. Bollinger played his last professional game for the Sydney Sixers in BBL 2017-18.

