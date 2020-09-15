CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad continues to be COVID-19 positive; remains in quarantine ahead of IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad will continue to be in quarantine as he has tested positive yet again for COVID-19. He will not be allowed to interact with the staff and players in the CSK bubble and will continue to remain in quarantine.

CSK would have loved to have Ruturaj Gaikwad in the mix as they prepare for the opening encounter against the Mumbai Indians on 19th September. However, the latest test result comes as a massive setback to the CSK outfit.

Debutant to watch out for. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) . Should play all the matches in the absence of Raina. Playing under MSD will be a different feeling altogether

Earlier, CSK pacer Deepak Chahar had also tested positive for coronavirus. However, he later returned consecutive negative tests and is currently practising with the team.

The good news is that CSK sources have indicated that Gaikwad has remained asymptomatic from the very beginning.

Ambati Rayudu might bat at No. 3 for CSK

A couple of weeks ago, Suresh Raina had pulled out of the CSK camp due to personal reasons and CSK were looking at Gaikwad to take up that role. But, the latest test results mean that he looks highly uncertain for CSK's opening encounter.

Subsequently, CSK might look at Ambati Rayudu to bat at No. 3 and would want him to have a much better season this time around after the 34-year-old managed only 282 runs last season.

Rayudu has batted at No. 3 before in his IPL career and he averages 30.81 batting at that slot. CSK will want Rayudu to regain the form of 2018 where he was a batting mainstay for Dhoni's side. In 2018, Rayudu amassed a total of 602 runs for CSK at an average of 43.00.

The CSK team is preparing in full flow and will want to get one over the Mumbai Indians after their heartbreaking loss in the IPL final last year. A CSK source said the team will be up for the challenge.

" The rest of the team (CSK) looks in good nick and we should be up for the challenge," a source said