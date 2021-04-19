CSK v RR, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be vying for the top 2 slots as they play each other in Match 12 of IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday (April 19).

RR skipper Sanju Samson won his third consecutive toss and put CSK into bat first on a surface which is deemed to produce a lot of runs. The Jaipur-based franchise has gone in with the same side which beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) by three wickets last week. RR have four seamers in their ranks, with the four overseas players being Jos Buttler, David Miller, Chris Morris and Mustafizur Rahman.

CSK haven’t tweaked their line-up either from their six-wicket victory over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) last Friday. With a plethora of all-rounders in the arsenal, MS Dhoni has persisted with just two specialized seamers in Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur. Their four overseas picks include Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo.

CSK v RR – Today Match Playing 11

CSK playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Krishnappa Gowtham, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, Jason Behrendorff

RR playing 11: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

RR squad: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

CSK v RR – Today IPL Match Umpire

On-field umpires: Paul Reiffel, Virender Sharma

3rd umpire: Yeshwant Barde

Match referee: Prakash Bhatt