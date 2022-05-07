×
CSK vs DC head-to-head stats for Match 55, IPL 2022

It's MS Dhoni vs Rishabh Pant in IPL 2022 tomorrow evening (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)
Vinay Chhabria
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified May 07, 2022 09:30 PM IST
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will play their 11th match of IPL 2022 against the Delhi Capitals at the DY Patil Stadium. CSK have virtually been eliminated from the race to the playoffs, having lost seven of their 10 matches.

DC still have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs. The Delhi-based franchise have registered five wins in 10 matches and are currently in fifth place. A win against Chennai Super Kings could take them to the top four of the points table.

Speaking of the match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the IPL.

IPL 2022: CSK vs DC head-to-head record

Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record against the Delhi Capitals by 16-10. CSK defeated DC in the Qualifier 1 match of last season's IPL.

Last 5 CSK vs DC match results

While CSK won their last match against DC, the head-to-head record in the last five matches favors Delhi 4-1. Here's a summary of their last five match results:

  1. CSK (173/6) beat DC (172/5) by 4 wickets, Oct 10, 2021
  2. DC (139/7) beat CSK (136/5) by 3 wickets, Oct 4, 2021
  3. DC (190/3) beat CSK (188/7) by 7 wickets, Apr 10, 2021
  4. DC (185/5) beat CSK (179/4) by 5 wickets, Oct 17, 2020
  5. DC (175/3) beat CSK (131/7) by 44 runs, Sep 25, 2020

Last 5 match results of CSK in DY Patil Stadium

Chennai Super Kings have won two of their three matches at the DY Patil Stadium in IPL 2022. Here's a summary of those three games:

  1. CSK (156/7) beat MI (155/7) by 3 wickets, Apr 21
  2. CSK (216/4) beat RCB (193/9) by 23 runs, Apr 12
  3. SRH (155/2) beat CSK (154/7) by 8 wickets, Apr 9

Last 5 match results of DC in DY Patil Stadium

Delhi Capitals have lost their only match at the DY Patil Stadium in IPL 2022. The Lucknow Super Giants beat them by six wickets.

  1. LSG (155/4) beat DC (149/3) by 6 wickets, Apr 7

Edited by Aditya Singh

Edited by Aditya Singh
