CSK vs DC Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 match

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match will take place tonight in IPL 2023. It is the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Last year, CSK battled DC once in the league stage. That match happened on May 8, 2022, with the Super Kings recording a massive 91-run win over the Capitals. Devon Conway was the hero for CSK in that game, scoring 87 runs off just 49 deliveries.

Before the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals game gets underway in IPL 2023, here's a look at the overall head-to-head record between the two franchises.

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record in IPL

Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record in matches against the Delhi Capitals by 17-10. The two teams have met 27 times in the league's history, with CSK beating DC on 17 occasions.

Chennai registered a big win over Delhi during the previous season. CSK also beat DC in the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2021 playoffs. Delhi will be keen to avenge those defeats tonight in Chennai.

Matches Played - 27

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 17

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 10

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

CSK vs DC head-to-head record at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will play host to the match between CSK and DC tonight. The head-to-head record at this venue favors Chennai Super Kings 6-2.

Delhi Capitals won their first two matches against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai during the 2008 and 2010 seasons. However, after 2010, CSK have built a six-match winning streak against DC at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Matches Played - 8.

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 6.

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 2.

Matches with No Result - 0.

Last 5 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL matches

Chennai Super Kings won their last two matches against the Delhi Capitals, but DC emerged victorious in the three games before that. The Capitals will be keen to snap their two-match losing streak when they square off against CSK tonight.

Here's a short summary of the last five Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals matches in IPL:

CSK (208/6) beat DC (117) by 91 runs, May 8, 2022. CSK (173/6) beat DC (172/5) by 4 wickets, Oct 10, 2021. DC (139/7) beat CSK (136/5) by 3 wickets, Oct 4, 2021. DC (190/3) beat CSK (188/7) by 7 wickets, Apr 10, 2021. DC (185/5) beat CSK (179/4) by 5 wickets, Oct 17, 2020.

