CSK vs DC, IPL 2023: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Chennai Super Kings registered their seventh win of IPL 2023 earlier tonight (May 10) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The MS Dhoni-led outfit strengthened their grip over the second position in the standings with this win.

CSK captain MS Dhoni opted to bat first after winning the toss. None of the Chennai Super Kings batters could not score big, but Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, and Ravindra Jadeja hit twenties to help the team reach 167/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, the Delhi Capitals struggled to build momentum in the second innings. Manish Pandey and Rilee Rossouw stitched up a 59-run stand for the fourth wicket, but DC only reached 140/8 in 20 overs.

Now that the match between CSK and DC has ended, here's a look at the award winners, scorecard and stats from the match.

List of all award winners in CSK vs DC match, IPL 2023

Ravindra Jadeja won the Man of the Match award for his all-round brilliance. He scored an important 16-ball 21 in the first innings. Later in the match, Jadeja bowled a tight four-over spell, conceding 19 runs and picking up the wicket of Rilee Rossouw.

Here is the complete list of players who won awards at the post-match presentation ceremony of the IPL 2023 match between CSK and DC:

Player of the Match: Ravindra Jadeja (21 off 16 and 1/19)

Game-changer of the Match: Matheesha Pathirana (107 fantasy points)

Catch of the Match: Lalit Yadav (catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane)

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Axar Patel (26 MVP points)

Longest Six of the Match: Phil Salt (100 metres)

Electric Striker of the Match: Shivam Dube (strike rate of 208.33)

Most Fours of the Match: Ruturaj Gaikwad (4 fours)

CSK vs DC IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023 scorecard (Image: Sportskeeda)

Shivam Dube was the top run-scorer for the Chennai Super Kings. The all-rounder scored 25 runs off 12 deliveries, whacking three maximums. MS Dhoni also played a handy cameo 20 runs off nine deliveries for CSK. Mitchell Marsh took a three-wicket haul for DC.

Chasing 168 for a win against CSK, DC lost the wickets of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Phil Salt in the powerplay itself. Manish Pandey and Rilee Rossouw tried to rebuild the innings, but they could not accelerate when it was needed. DC ended up scoring only 140/8 in 20 overs.

Matheesha Pathirana emerged as the pick of the bowlers for CSK and returned with figures of 3/37 in four overs.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals game

Here's a list of some interesting stats emerging from the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals:

Ambati Rayudu completed 100 catches in T20 cricket with the catch to dismiss Phil Salt. This was the first time a team won a match without a score of more than 25 from any of the batters. Shivam Dube was the top-scorer for CSK with a 12-ball 25. Ambati Rayudu became the first player to play 200 IPL matches without playing a single Test match in his career. Yusuf Pathan and Manish Pandey are the only other Indians to have played 150+ IPL matches but never played a Test.

