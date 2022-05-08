CSK vs DC IPL Match Prediction: Who will win today's Chennai vs Delhi IPL 2022 match?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are effectively out of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff race, but they can still spoil the Delhi Capitals' (DC) party in Match 55 at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, May 8.

Hopes of a CSK revival were sparked by MS Dhoni's return to captaincy, which coincided with a fighting win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). However, things once again went pear-shaped for the Men in Yellow against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who defended a sub-par total in Pune to essentially eliminate the defending champions.

Meanwhile, DC are slowly finding their feet this season. Although their form doesn't suggest that, with two losses in their last four games, the spate of injuries and COVID cases that had derailed their campaign has eased out a touch. In their previous game against SRH, the Capitals recorded a 21-run win even though they were without Prithvi Shaw.

Dwayne Bravo, if fit, could return to the CSK playing XI at the expense of Dwaine Pretorius. Meanwhile, DC, who welcomed back Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje against SRH, wouldn't want to make any changes to the winning combination unless Shaw is adjudged to have recovered.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: CSK vs DC

MS Dhoni's return to captaincy has seen an upswing in form but not exactly results

DC's overseas recruits were the stars of the show against SRH. While David Warner made a statement against his former franchise with a brilliantly constructed innings, Rovman Powell continued to make the No. 5 position his own with a brutal display of hitting. Mitchell Marsh and Nortje chipped in as well, with the Capitals finally getting to field the overseas combination they were predicted to at the start of the season.

Rishabh Pant is another DC player who is slowly finding his groove, even if he is yet to play a sizeable knock this year. He has been dismissed only once in IPL 2022 by a spinner, and that too in unexpected fashion off a full-toss. The Capitals skipper will be crucial in countering the trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana.

Devon Conway has been exceptional since returning to the CSK playing XI, having notched up consecutive fifties. But Ruturaj Gaikwad's form away from the MCA Stadium in Pune has been woeful, and the middle-order batters have rarely delivered in unison.

While CSK have the resources to beat any team on their day, their weaknesses might play into DC's hands. The Super Kings lack quality powerplay enforcers who can not only restrict run-scoring but also pick up wickets, something that could be fatal against Warner and Shaw.

Although Mukesh Choudhary has turned in a few eye-catching performances and Theekshana remains a canny powerplay operator, the Capitals batters will always have a weak link or two to target at various stages of the innings. Moreover, the DC bowling attack, comprising spin options and express quicks, could seriously inhibit the strokeplay of the CSK batters.

DC have won four of the last five encounters between the two sides, a record that could get more one-sided on Sunday.

Prediction: DC to win Match 55 of IPL 2022

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win Mach 55 of IPL 2022? CSK DC 15 votes so far

Edited by Sai Krishna