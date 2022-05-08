CSK vs DC, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 55

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 55 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. This will be the second game of the double-header.

Chennai are ninth in the points with only three wins from 10 matches. Delhi have had an up-and-down time, winning five and losing as many games.

Chennai’s playoff hopes are all but over. Still, they would be keen to make an impact in the remaining games. They have plenty of pride to play for. In their previous encounter, they went down to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 13 runs. It was a disappointing effort as they fatered in a chase of 174.

Delhi are coming off a clinical win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Batting first, they posted 207 for 3 as David Warner top-scored with an unbeaten 92. The bowlers then did well enough to restrict SRH to 186 for 8. It will be crucial for DC to build on the gains though.

Today's IPL toss result

The Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Rishabh Pant said:

“I think the wicket is on the decent side, so we want to chase.”

DC have made two changes to their team from the last match. KS Bharat and Axar Patel come in for Mandeep Singh and Lalit Yadav. For CSK, Shivam Dube replaces an unfit Ravindra Jadeja.

CSK vs DC - Today's Match Playing XIs

CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

DC playing XI: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Today IPL match player list

CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Prashant Solanki, Subhranshu Senapati, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth

DC squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Mandeep Singh, Chetan Sakariya, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Srikar Bharat

CSK vs DC - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Rohan Pandit

TV umpire: Saiyed Khalid

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

