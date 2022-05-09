CSK vs DC memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 55th match of IPL 2022 on Sunday (May 8). CSK have moved one place north to 8th position in the points table, courtesy of the victory.

After being put in to bat first, Ruturaj Gaikwad (41) and Devon Conway (87) gave CSK a stellar start with their 110-run partnership in 11 overs. After Nortje sent Ruturaj back to the pavilion, Shivam Dube (32) joined forces with Conway to steer their side forward with the same momentum.

Devon Conway continued his golden form in the second half of IPL 2022 by notching up his third half-century on the trot. DC tried to make a comeback by picking up wickets in the death overs, but MS Dhoni (21* in 8 balls) provided a strong finish to the innings to help his side reach 208/6 after 20 overs.

In the chase, David Warner (19) and Srikar Bharat (8) failed to provide an ideal start for the Capitals. The onus was on the middle order to bail the team out of trouble and anchor the chase.

Mitchell Marsh (25) and Rishabh Pant (21) tried to do just that, but Moeen Ali (3/13) did not let that happen. He spun a web around the batters in the middle overs and dismissed Pant, Marsh, and Ripal Patel in quick succession to puncture DC's hopes.

The Capitals' batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards after that. They eventually got skittled out for 117 in 17.4 overs and lost the match by 91 runs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant candidly accepted that his team was completely outplayed. But he is still optimistic about his side's chances of making it to the playoffs.

"I think they outplayed us in all the departments. It (a big defeat) was supposed to happen because we have already played a lot of close matches. Against one of the other teams, there had to be a big difference (in margin) when you lose. It didn't come for a long time. We still have three games and if we win those, we should qualify."

"There is a bit going on due to COVID and some stomach infections as well. But we're not making any excuses - we want to give our 100 percent and win. The only thing we can do now is to be more positive. That's the only thing. We will talk to the boys to be more positive and make good decisions in the next few matches."

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

CSK vs DC IPL 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided clash between the Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. They expressed their feelings through some interesting memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of some of the best memes related to the CSK vs DC game:

Sagar @sagarcasm CSK using Devon Conway today CSK using Devon Conway today https://t.co/7FDqDyzvGn

🎭 @itsshanzz18

#CSKvDC #IPL2022 CSK and MI after being out from the race to playoffs CSK and MI after being out from the race to playoffs#CSKvDC #IPL2022 https://t.co/obS97Qm7ZU

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table on Sportskeeda everyday!

LIVE POLL Q. Will CSK qualify for the playoffs this year? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat