CSK vs DC Prediction: Who will win today’s IPL 2021 match?

Following a thrilling start to IPL 2021, the second game of the competition sees Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Mumbai. In a classic battle of master vs apprentice, MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant will face off against each other.

CSK will look to begin their IPL 2021 campaign on a high after the lows of last season. If there is any team that can’t wait for the mega auction to revamp their ageing side, it is the Men in Yellow. But IPL 2021 offers CSK a chance to end on a high before they begin the next chapter in their journey.

Their issues finally caught up with them last season, as CSK missed out on the playoffs for the first time in their history. MS Dhoni’s poor form acted as the trigger, and the well-oiled machine crumbled like dominoes, narrowly avoiding the ignominy of a wooden-spoon finish.

DC, meanwhile, are a team on the up. A third-place finish in 2019 was followed by a maiden final appearance in 2020, where they were only stopped by the Mumbai Indians juggernaut.

The franchise has a new captain in Rishabh Pant this time, with the young wicket-keeper batsman taking over after Shreyas Iyer’s unfortunate injury.

It will be interesting to see how the affable Pant handles the responsibility and if that affects his aggressive approach to batting. DC have put together a well-balanced squad, and Pant should benefit from having experienced heads around him in his debut campaign as IPL captain.

He has already promised to do something different against CSK. So let's have a look at our prediction for the CSK vs DC encounter.

IPL 2021: CSK vs DC Match Prediction

DC are the clear favourites on paper, as they have a stronger squad and momentum on their side.

Last year’s finalists haven’t had the ideal preparation, though, with Shreyas Iyer’s unfortunate absence coupled with the news that Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19. How the team replaces Iyer, who has scored 400+ runs in each of the last three seasons, remains to be seen.

In another setback, the South African pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada will miss the first game for DC. The duo picked 52 wickets for them last season, so DC will miss their prowess at both the start and at the death.

Meanwhile, Axar Patel’s absence may see Amit Mishra return to the fold. The leg-spinner has dismissed Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa four times apiece in the IPL.

It is a testament to DC’s squad depth that the team can still put out a formidable side despite many key players missing. Ajinkya Rahane is likely to take Iyer’s place and should form part of the leadership group alongside Ravichandran Ashwin and Shikhar Dhawan.

Meanwhile, Chris Woakes is set to take up one of the pace bowling slots, and Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma could play together as well. Prithvi Shaw is in red hot form and should start at the top.

Despite CSK’s deficiencies, it would take a brave man to bet against MS Dhoni and co. The franchise still seem to have the same issues that plagued their campaign last year. But they have done well at the auction to try and plug some of them.

Suresh Raina’s return should be a welcome boost to the beleaguered franchise. Chinna Thala’s return at no. 3 could bring a much-needed sense of calm for CSK at the top of the order. However, he hasn’t played much cricket recently and may take some time to get into his groove.

CSK muddled with their opening combination last season, and Robin Uthappa's arrival could further complicate things in that regard. Uthappa is at his best at the top, but the veteran will have to compete with Faf du Plessis and CSK’s young gun Ruturaj Gaikwad, who shone last season, for an opening slot.

Known for thriving on rank turners, CSK will have to alter their gameplan for the pacy Mumbai wicket. That essentially means only one of CSK's new signings, Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham, is likely to play alongside Imran Tahir. Just like DC, CSK will miss the services of a frontline bowler - Lungi Ngidi - for their opening game.

It might be a tall task for CSK to beat DC. Although CSK have been training for long, most of their probable XI lack match practice, which includes their inspirational captain MS Dhoni.

With a quality pace attack, proven Indian internationals and an experienced foreign contingent, DC undoubtedly start off as the favourites. The quickness of the Mumbai track should aid the likes of Shaw, Pant and Woakes, among others, so Delhi Capitals are expected to start their IPL 2021 campaign with a win.

Prediction: DC to win.