CSK vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 – March 26, 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns in the seventh match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans also had a perfect start to their IPL campaign, edging out five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) by six runs. Sai Sudharsan (45) and Shubman Gill (31) carried forward their impressive form from the 2023 IPL, setting a target of 168 runs.

Although MI showed a strong start in their run chase, Spencer Johnson and Umesh Yadav managed to contain them effectively in the final two overs, helping GT secure a crucial win.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings registered their first win in the season-opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. In the first half, Mustafizur Rahman delivered a fearsome spell of 4/29, including wickets of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis.

Later, Rachin Ravindra had an impressive debut, scoring a quickfire 37 runs from 15 balls, while Daryl Mitchell also played well with an 18-ball 22-run knock. The duo of Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja provided a perfect finish to get CSK's campaign underway with a win.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the CSK vs GT Dream11 match.

#3 Azmatullah Omarzai (GT) - 7.5 credits

Azmatullah Omarzai in action (credits: IPL)

Azmatullah Omarzai looked great in the most recent T20I series against Ireland. He carried his form in the IPL 2024, scoring 17 runs and chipping in two wickets in the previous game against Mumbai Indians.

Omarzai bats at No.4 and also bowls 3-4 overs, which makes him a worthy all-rounder and a top pick for your fantasy teams.

#2 Shubhman Gill (GT) - 9.0 credits

Shubman Gill in action (Credits: IPL)

Shubhman Gill looked in good shape as he started his IPL campaign on a positive note. He scored 31 runs at a strike rate of 140.91, including three fours and one six. He also has a decent record against CSK, scoring 340 runs in 13 matches at an average of 28, making him a fine choice for the captain/vice-captain in your CSK vs GT Dream11 teams.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 9.0 credits

Ruturaj Gaikwad in action (Credits: IPL)

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad had a rough start in the last game as he scored 15 run-a-ball, comprising three fours.

However, he has an excellent record against Gujarat Titans, amassing 304 runs in just five matches, including four fifties. He also scored 283 runs in nine games at this venue, making him the ultimate option for your CSK vs GT Dream11 team.

