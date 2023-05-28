CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch history and IPL records

The Narendra Modi Stadium will play host to the much-awaited IPL 2023 Final between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tonight. It is the second match between the two teams in the space of six days. CSK beat GT in Chennai last Tuesday.

The pitch in Ahmedabad is much better for batting than the one in Chennai. Fans should expect a run-fest in the IPL 2023 Final.

Before the big game gets underway, here's a look at the pitch history of the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL records & stats

The wicket in Ahmedabad helps the batters and the pacers. In the last match on this ground, Gujarat Titans' opener Shubman Gill blasted a ton, while the team's pace bowler Mohit Sharma picked up five wickets. If a similar deck is on offer tonight, GT will start as the favorites.

Here's a look at some other important stats you need to know from previous IPL matches played at the world's largest cricket stadium:

IPL matches played: 15

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 129 - Shubman Gill (GT) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/10 - Mohit Sharma (GT) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023

Highest team score: 233/3 - Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians, 2023

Lowest team score: 123/9 - Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 207/7 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, 2023

Average first-innings score: 171

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda before the IPL 2023 Final, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif said that the center pitch will be used for the match between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings tonight.

It is not the deck used for the Gujarat vs Mumbai match on Friday. This pitch has a little more grass. Hence, Kaif expected Mohammed Shami to trouble the CSK openers in the powerplay.

Narendra Modi Stadium last IPL match

Gujarat Titans crushed Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in the previous IPL match in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill's 129-run knock helped GT post 233/3 on the board in 20 overs. In reply, MI lost all their wickets for 171 runs despite a half-ton from Suryakumar Yadav.

Here is a short summary of the GT vs MI match's scorecard:

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 233/3 (Shubman Gill 129, Piyush Chawla 1/45) beat Mumbai Indians 171 (Suryakumar Yadav 61, Mohit Sharma 5/10) by 62 runs.

