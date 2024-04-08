CSK vs KKR Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 8, 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 22nd match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 8.

CSK won their first two games but lost the next two. SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated them in their last match by six wickets. Shivam Dube was the top-scorer with 45 runs off 24 balls while Moeen Ali, who made his first appearance this season, picked up two wickets.

On the other hand, KKR registered their hattrick of wins in their last game against the Delhi Capitals (DC), as they beat them by 106 runs. At present, they are holding the second spot on the points table and eyeing to continue their winning streak in the upcoming game.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming CSK vs KKR Dream11 match.

#3 Moeen Ali (CSK) - 8.5 credits

Moeen Ali appealing for an LBW (Credits: IPL via BCCI)

Moeen Ali is a right-arm off-spinner and left-handed batter, who has the potential to chip in important wickets and also score crucial runs in the middle-order. He played his first IPL 2024 game in the previous match and picked up two wickets.

Moeen can be a threat to the KKR’s lineup as they have three left-handed batters in their top six. So, selecting him in your CSK vs KKR Dream11 teams would be a wise move.

#2 Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) - 8.0 credits

Varun Chakravarthy in action (Credits: IPL)

Varun Chakravarthy picked up a three-wicket haul in the previous game against Delhi Capitals. He has taken four wickets so far this season.

Varun has been a wicket-taking bowler against CSK, with nine wickets in eight matches. He has also performed well in four matches at Chidambaram Stadium, securing five wickets.

#1 Deepak Chahar (CSK) - 8.5 credits

Deepak Chahar celebrating a wicket (Credits: IPL via BCCI)

Deepak Chahar will be a must-have differential pick in your CSK vs KKR Dream11 teams. He has been in good form this season, taking four wickets in four matches, including three wickets in Chennai.

Deepak has bagged 13 wickets in the last eight games at the same venue. He has also picked up eight wickets against KKR in the last four games.