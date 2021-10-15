CSK vs KKR: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Final of IPL 2021

The final match of IPL 2021 will feature the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Both teams defeated the Delhi Capitals to earn a place in the 2021 Indian Premier League final.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will play host to this mega match. Notably, neither the Chennai Super Kings nor the Kolkata Knight Riders qualified for the playoffs last year. But in the current season, they have played exceptionally well to reach the summit clash.

CSK completed a double over KKR in the league round of IPL 2021. However, KKR have the momentum on their side, having won their last five matches.

Before Chennai and Kolkata cross swords in Dubai, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in IPL history.

CSK vs KKR head-to-head stats

Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record against the Kolkata Knight Riders 17-9. As mentioned ahead, CSK emerged victorious in both of their league games against KKR in IPL 2021.

The head-to-head record in the UAE favors CSK 2-1, while KKR lead the head-to-head record in IPL finals 1-0.

CSK vs KKR: Numbers you need to know before Final of IPL 2021

Suresh Raina has scored 747 runs in CSK vs. KKR matches. It will be interesting to see if he plays in the IPL 2021 Final tonight.

Andre Russell has amassed 344 runs while donning the KKR jersey against CSK. Russell is likely to be a part of KKR's playing XI for tonight's big game.

Sunil Narine has scalped the most wickets (19) in CSK vs. KKR matches. He has an economy rate of 6.28 versus Chennai.

Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed 16 KKR batters while playing for CSK. He has best bowling figures of 4/12 versus the Knight Riders.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar