CSK vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 61

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might have to wait longer to secure their place in the IPL 2023 playoffs as they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home on Sunday, May 14, by six wickets. Batting first, Chennai could only post a target of 145 and it proved to be quite an easy chase for the visitors.

The KKR spinners were too good with their accuracy and variations as CSK kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. This made a difference of 15-20 runs to their final total and the visitors had the momentum.

Although Kolkata lost three wickets in the powerplay, Rinku Singh and skipper Nitish Rana stitched a brilliant partnership to cap off a near-perfect chase. On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans:

#3 Sunil Narine turning back the clock

There were a lot of questions asked about Sunil Narine's place in the KKR squad after the horrific season that he was having. However, Narine stepped up against a quality opposition like CSK and proved why he is not done just yet.

Narine bowled two absolute beauties to rattle the stumps of Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali in the seventh over of Chennai's innings. This pushed CSK further behind and also sucked out all the momentum that they had after a decent powerplay.

#2 Pathirana dropping Nitish Rana's catch

The track at the Chepauk was offering grip and turn and it seemed like Chennai would drive this advantage home by suffocating the KKR batters with spin. They got off to an incredible start in the second innings, picking up three wickets inside the powerplay.

KKR were 71/3 in the 11th over, when Nitish Rana swept a delivery from Moeen Ali and only got a top edge. The ball flew towards square leg and Matheesha Pathirana failed to hold onto the catch. It just seemed like he started running-in a fraction late and had to hurry to reach the ball.

This shelled opportunity proved too costly for Chennai as both Rana and Rinku Singh added a staggering 99 runs for the fourth wicket. By the time the partnership was broken, the game was already over.

#1 Sunil Gavaskar asking MS Dhoni for autograph on his shirt

Despite the loss, the CSK players led by MS Dhoni gave a lap of honour to the Chepauk crowd as it was their last home game of the season. Dhoni thanked them for their support and it almost gave a hint that it could well be his last IPL season.

The best moment arguably was when legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar, who was present on the ground, came running towards Dhoni to ask him for an autograph. He asked Dhoni to give him an autograph on his shirt as a memory and this moment was pretty heartwarming for the fans.

