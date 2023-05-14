CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and IPL records

In their last home league game of the season, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It will be the Match 61 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), hosted by the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 14.

CSK already have 15 points leading up to this game. They will become the second team to qualify for the playoffs, if they win against KKR.

Kolkata, meanwhile, haven't had a successful IPL 2023 campaign. They are eighth on the points table with just 10 points after 12 games.

Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders clash, here's a look at the pitch history of the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai IPL records & stats

MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk [IPLT20]

The surface in Chennai has been prolific for both batters and slower bowlers so far. The first game of the season at the venue saw more than 400 runs scored in the CSK-LSG clash. Punjab Kings also managed to hunt down a total of 201 in their game earlier this season.

However, as the season has progressed, the surface has become slower, with the track aiding spin bowlers largely. The average first innings total in the last two games at the venue has been just over 150.

Here are some other important stats you need to know from previous IPL games hosted by the at the MA Chidambaram Stadium:

IPL matches played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium: 73

Matches won by teams batting first: 44

Matches won by teams batting second: 29

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 127 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2012

Best bowling figures: 5/15 - Andre Russell (KKR) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2021

Highest team score: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Lowest team score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 208/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2012

Average first-innings score: 163

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report

Chepauk Stadium [IPLT20]

As mentioned earlier, since the last two games, the surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has played slower and has been on a drier side. As the game progresses, spin bowlers continue to have their say.

As we have seen in previous games at the venue as well, batters make a conscious effort to make the most of the powerplay overs and utilize the fielding restrictions to their advantage.

While teams nowadays likes to chase but over 60% of the times, the result at the Chepauk Stadium have gone on towards the teams who have batted first. With the surface offering more help for the spinners, especially in the second innings, captain winning the toss is expected to bat first on Sunday.

The pitch report for tonight's game will be broadcasted live a few minutes before the toss takes place.

Last IPL match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni in action for CSK [IPLT20]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) trounced the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 27 runs in their last IPL 2023 match at the stadium.

CSK captain MS Dhoni opted to bat first after winning the toss. None of the CSK batters could score big, but all six of Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, and Ravindra Jadeja hit twenties each to help the team reach 167/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, the Delhi Capitals struggled to build momentum in the second innings. Manish Pandey and Rilee Rossouw stitched up a 59-run stand for the fourth wicket, but DC only reached 140/8 in 20 overs.

Matheesha Pathirana emerged as the pick of the bowlers for CSK and returned with figures of 3/37 in four overs.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 167/8 (Shivam Dube 25, Mitchell Marsh 3/18) beat Delhi Capitals 140/8 (Rilee Rossouw 35, Matheesha Pathirana 3/37) by 27 runs.

