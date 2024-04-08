CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings player ratings as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co. get back to winning ways

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) snapped a two-game losing streak in IPL 2024 by beating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets at the Chepauk on Monday, April 8.

The Men in Yellow notched up their third successive home victory in the competition and were never really troubled all game. The Knight Riders had a good powerplay after being asked to bat, but it was all downhill from there.

On that note, here are CSK's player ratings from their IPL 2024 clash against KKR.

IPL 2024, CSK v KKR: Jadeja and Tushar shine before Gaikwad anchors chase

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 9/10

Gaikwad struck a few delightful fours in the powerplay and saw the game off, staying unbeaten and making his first half-century of IPL 2024. It was an excellent game for the CSK skipper, but he could've batted with a bit more intent.

Rachin Ravindra: 5/10

Ravindra was dismissed playing the exact same shot for the third game running, and this time it was even worse because there was a fielder stationed at long-on. The left-hander needs to buck up and showing greater game awareness. He was good on the field and bowled a tidy over, though.

Daryl Mitchell: 6.5/10

Mitchell nurdled the spinners around and gave Gaikwad some company. He hasn't looked too fluent in IPL 2024, but he has been a safe catcher in the outfield.

Shivam Dube [IP]: 8/10

Dube was sensational once again as he struck three sixes and hit a four in his sparkling cameo. He was bowled just as the game was nearing its conclusion, but he can't be blamed for wanting to finish it off in a hurry.

Sameer Rizvi: 6/10

Rizvi didn't get to bat but was kept active along the boundary.

Ravindra Jadeja: 9.5/10

Wicketless in his first two home games of IPL 2024, Jadeja used the conditions to his advantage in the middle overs. The left-arm spinner picked up three crucial wickets to break the back of the KKR batting lineup and also snaffled a couple of catches. It was one of his best spells in recent memory.

MS Dhoni: 4/10

Dhoni dropped a catch off Andre Russell. He came out to bat with three runs to get and gave the crowd something more to cheer about, though.

Ajinkya Rahane: 5/10

Rahane suffered a calf strain and neither fielded nor batted. He receives a standard rating.

Shardul Thakur: 4/10

Thakur ended up as CSK's most expensive bowler on the night, with an economy rate of nine. His accuracy let him down against KKR.

Tushar Deshpande: 8/10

Given the brand new ball, Deshpande picked up the big wicket of Phil Salt off the first ball of the game.

While Sunil Narine took a liking to him in the second over, owing to some poor lines and lengths, he executed his plans to near-perfection against Rinku Singh and Andre Russell. The fast bowler finished with three wickets.

Maheesh Theekshana: 7.5/10

Theekshana bowled well in his second game of IPL 2024. He had the KKR batters in all sorts of trouble and got the ball to spin in both directions.

Mustafizur Rahman: 8/10

Mustafizur's cutters were useful once again, as he conceded just 22 runs in his four overs while picking up two wickets. He's turning out to be a real asset for CSK.