CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and T20 records

The MA Chidambaram Stadium will host a contest between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025 on Friday, April 11. Both teams suffered defeats in their last matches on April 8.
While CSK lost to the Punjab Kings at the New PCA Stadium, KKR suffered a defeat at the hands of the Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens. Both teams will be keen to return to the winning track at Chepauk.
Before the MA Chidambaram Stadium hosts the match between CSK and KKR, here's a glance at the venue's pitch history and IPL records.
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai IPL records
The pitch in Chennai has suited both batters and bowlers in IPL 2025. Batters need to stick to the basics and execute their plans to succeed at this stadium.
Here's a look at some important stats from the previous IPL matches played in Chennai:
IPL matches played: 88
Won by teams batting first: 51
Won by teams batting second: 37
Highest team total: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 2010
Lowest team total: 70 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings, 2019
Highest successful run-chase: 213/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2024
Highest individual score: 127 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals, 2010
Best bowling figures: 5/5 - Akash Madhwal (MI) vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2023
Average first innings score: 164.
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report
The Chennai pitch report will be broadcast live ahead of the toss. The pitch should favor the batters and bowlers equally.
It will not be a flat batting surface, but at the same time, it will not be a green top or a dust bowl in Chennai. Fans should watch the experts' preview of the wicket before the toss to get a clear idea about the conditions.
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai last IPL match
The Delhi Capitals defeated the Chennai Super Kings by 25 runs in the last IPL game hosted by this stadium. Opener KL Rahul's half-century (77) helped DC post 183/6 on the board. Chasing 184, CSK finished with 158/5 despite a half-century from Vijay Shankar (69*).
The batters hit a total of 10 sixes in the match between CSK and DC. 11 wickets fell in the game, with spinners bagging five of them. Here's a look at the match summary:
Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 183/6 (KL Rahul 77, Khaleel Ahmed 2/25) beat Chennai Super Kings 158/5 (Vijay Shankar 69*, Vipraj Nigam 2/27) by 25 runs.
