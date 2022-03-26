CSK vs KKR, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 1

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway with a rematch of last year’s final between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

While KKR have a new-look side, with Shreyas Iyer taking over as leader, CSK have managed to retain most of their key players by buying them back at the mega auction. They too have a new skipper Ravindra Jadeja, though.

Chennai were dealt a big blow ahead of the season when it was revealed that pacer Deepak Chahar, who was picked for ₹14 crore at the auction, would miss the majority of the edition. Chahar suffered a right quadriceps injury during the final T20 against West Indies last month. All-rounder Moeen Ali will also be unavailable for the first match.

Kolkata will be looking to start afresh under a new leader. Shreyas has received lavish praise over his leadership skills from head coach Brendon McCullum as well as mentor David Hussey. New Zealand pacer Tim Southee won’t be available for the match against CSK.

Today's IPL toss result

KKR have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. They have decided to go in with just three overseas players in Sam Billings, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.

Explaining his decision to bowl, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said:

"This is a belter to bat on, dew could come in later. That's why we're bowling.”

CSK have a new opening combination in Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. They go in with four overseas players. Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner and Adam Milne are also part of the playing XI.

CSK vs KKR - Today's Match Playing 11s

CSK playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande

KKR playing 11: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Today IPL match player list

CSK squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishaanth, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Prashant Solanki, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner.

KKR squad: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings (wk), Aaron Finch, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.

CSK vs KKR - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Anil Chaudhary

TV Umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Sai Krishna