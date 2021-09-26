×
Create
Notifications

CSK vs KKR memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in an epic IPL 2021 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in an epic IPL 2021 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 26, 2021 08:20 PM IST
News

Chennai Super Kings ended the Kolkata Knight Riders' two-match winning streak in the IPL 2021 by defeating them in a last-ball thriller in Abu Dhabi. KKR captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat first at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Knight Riders got off to a bad start as Shubman Gill got run out early in the innings. Even the in-form Venkatesh Iyer lost his wicket in the powerplay. Soon, Eoin Morgan followed him to the pavilion.

Contributions from Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana helped KKR cross the 150-run mark. While Tripathi aggregated 45 runs, Rana remained unbeaten on 37. Dinesh Karthik's cameo of 26 runs took the Knight Riders to 171/6 in 20 overs.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Chasing 172 to win, the Chennai Super Kings got off to an excellent start, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis adding 74 runs for the first wicket. However, the Kolkata Knight Riders bounced back into the contest by taking some quick wickets. They reduced CSK from 119/2 to 142/6, and quite a few fans felt that KKR would win the game.

However, an incredible 22-run knock from Ravindra Jadeja powered CSK to the win. Jadeja played one of the best cameos in the IPL in 2021, aggregating 22 runs off eight deliveries. He hit two fours and two sixes to ensure CSK completed a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2021 UAE leg.

Sunil Narine tried his best to push the match to a Super Over. However, Deepak Chahar's calm shot under pressure guided CSK to the top of the IPL 2021 standings.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders

CSK and KKR's battle sent social media into a frenzy. Here are the top memes from this Indian Premier League match:

When CSK plays match ... #CSKvsKKR https://t.co/15yZoQLVoF
#CSK fans to Chahar 😂❤💥💥

#CSKvsKKR https://t.co/6Fs9i2XwkW
Lord Shardul Thakur Supremacy..🔥

#CSKvsKKR https://t.co/0ZsRs5lyPV
#CSKvsKKR

Ravindra Jadeja today :

->comes to bat at no 7
->plays a match winning knock
-> Leaves https://t.co/j4UrgmEKyx
😂 Hahahaha That is a Good one! 👏👌
#CSKvsKKR #Auntysocial #IPL2021 @StarSportsIndia https://t.co/8PoCPfON23
Jaddu to KKR #CSKvsKKR https://t.co/YmNpIahuw8
#CSKvsKKR
Thank you Sir Jadeja 🤲 https://t.co/sj93BY3hx2
#CSKvsKKR
Umpire to KKR Batsmen: https://t.co/uJqelwgw3N

Also Read

#CSKvsKKR
Other Teams CSK KKR https://t.co/85ho0OP0eK
CSK right now
#CSKvsKKR #IPL2021 https://t.co/n4eJ0tv7Tc
Edited by Aditya Singh
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी