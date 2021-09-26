CSK vs KKR memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Chennai Super Kings ended the Kolkata Knight Riders' two-match winning streak in the IPL 2021 by defeating them in a last-ball thriller in Abu Dhabi. KKR captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat first at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The Knight Riders got off to a bad start as Shubman Gill got run out early in the innings. Even the in-form Venkatesh Iyer lost his wicket in the powerplay. Soon, Eoin Morgan followed him to the pavilion.

Contributions from Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana helped KKR cross the 150-run mark. While Tripathi aggregated 45 runs, Rana remained unbeaten on 37. Dinesh Karthik's cameo of 26 runs took the Knight Riders to 171/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing 172 to win, the Chennai Super Kings got off to an excellent start, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis adding 74 runs for the first wicket. However, the Kolkata Knight Riders bounced back into the contest by taking some quick wickets. They reduced CSK from 119/2 to 142/6, and quite a few fans felt that KKR would win the game.

However, an incredible 22-run knock from Ravindra Jadeja powered CSK to the win. Jadeja played one of the best cameos in the IPL in 2021, aggregating 22 runs off eight deliveries. He hit two fours and two sixes to ensure CSK completed a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2021 UAE leg.

Sunil Narine tried his best to push the match to a Super Over. However, Deepak Chahar's calm shot under pressure guided CSK to the top of the IPL 2021 standings.

Edited by Aditya Singh