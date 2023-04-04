CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: 3 moments in Match 6 that generated buzz among fans

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a happy homecoming at Chepauk after almost four years as they beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a run-fest by 12 runs.

A sensational century stand between openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave Chennai a solid platform. The likes of Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni then played some handy cameos towards the end to take the total to 217/7.

LSG got off to a sensational start, thanks to a fine half-century from Kyle Mayers. However, wickets at regular intervals kept CSK in the game and eventually their total proved to be just enough as Lucknow ended up with 205/7 off their 20 overs.

KL Rahul and Co. will look back at how they threw their wickets away as the chase seemed well within their reach. On that note, let's take a look at three moments during the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Ruturaj Gaikwad's sensational stop at the boundary

Ruturaj Gaikwad Saves 4 Runs For CSK What a Effort

Rajvardhan Hangargekar held his nerve and bowled a great penultimate over, conceding just nine runs against Ayush Badoni and the explosive Krishnappa Gowtham. However, on one of his deliveries, it was Ruturaj Gaikwad's stunning effort that saved three runs for CSK.

Gowtham scooped a low full toss from Hangargekar over the short third man and it seemed like it would travel to the boundary. But Gaikwad somehow managed to run from the point boundary towards the third-man region and stopped the ball from reaching the fence with a sensational slide.

This stop almost deflated LSG's hopes of completing the chase as everything Gowtham tried to do in that over wasn't coming off.

#2 Tushar Deshpande's 'impactful' performance at the death

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Impact player Tushar Deshpande gets the wicket of Nicholas Pooran at the right time!

40 off 15 required now.



40 off 15 required now.







pulls off an excellent catch near the ropes!Impact player Tushar Deshpande gets the wicket of Nicholas Pooran at the right time!40 off 15 required now.

Tushar Deshpande was CSK's impact player in the first game and proved to be quite expensive. Quite a few eyebrows were raised when he was once again named the impact player on Monday and not many felt he would deliver under pressure.

Things started poorly for Deshpande as he conceded 18 runs in his first over and conceded too many extras, making it an 11-ball over. Although LSG needed 68 from their last five overs, the pressure was on the Chennai pacers as Nicholas Pooran looked in ominous touch.

But Tushar Deshpande bowled the 16th over with great discipline, conceding just six runs and also ended up picking up the wicket of Pooran. Deshpande later ensured Ayush Badoni and Krishnappa Gowtham didn't get to the target and delivered when CSK needed someone to step up.

#1 MS Dhoni's back-to-back sixes off Mark Wood

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



is BACK in Chennai & how







A treat for the Chennai crowd! @msdhoni is BACK in Chennai & howWATCH his incredible two sixes

The Chepauk crowd waited almost four years to watch MS Dhoni bat again. While the cameo lasted just three deliveries, it was worth the wait for the fans as Dhoni smashed two sixes off Mark Wood and got the entire stadium on its feet.

The first six was a rather poor delivery from Wood as it offered width outside the off-stump and Dhoni managed to slash it hard over the point boundary for a six. However, the second delivery was a proper short ball that was dealt supremely by the CSK skipper.

The crowd went crazy after the second six as it showed shades of vintage Dhoni planting one straight into the top tier.

