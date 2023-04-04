CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cruised to their first win in IPL 2023 on Monday (April 3) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. They defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 12 runs to open their account in the standings.

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bowl first in their first away game of the season. The decision did not work in LSG's favor as CSK's openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway had a magnificent opening partnership of 110 runs from just 9.1 overs.

Gaikwad top-scored for CSK with a 31-ball 57, while Conway scored 47 runs from 29 deliveries. Later in the innings, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, and MS Dhoni chipped in with some handy cameos to guide CSK to 217/7 in 20 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi was the best bowler for the Lucknow-based franchise. The right-arm leg-spinner scalped three wickets and conceded only 28 runs in his four-over spell in an innings where the run rate was almost 11.

Chasing 218 to record their second win in IPL 2023, the Lucknow Super Giants scored some quick runs in the powerplay overs. LSG raced to 50 runs in just 3.4 overs, with both Kyle Mayers and KL Rahul dealing in boundaries. The run rate slowed down a bit after the powerplay overs ended.

MS Dhoni then introduced Moeen Ali into the attack and the all-rounder took four wickets in four overs. LSG could not make a comeback after that and finished with 205/7, losing the game by 12 runs.

It was a memorable night for fans in Chennai. Here's a list of the three records that were broken during the CSK vs LSG match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

#1 Kyle Mayers created a unique record in IPL history

Kyle Mayers made his debut for the Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2023 season opener against the Delhi Capitals. He scored a half-century in that game and followed it up with another 50+ score against the Chennai Super Kings last night.

Courtesy of his two half-centuries, Mayers has become the first player in IPL history to score 50+ in the first two innings of his career. Paul Collingwood and Devdutt Padikkal needed three innings to register two 50+ scores in IPL, but Mayers achieved the feat in just two innings.

#2 Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad broke Dinesh Karthik and Rajat Patidar's record in IPL 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway played a pivotal role in CSK's IPL 2023 win against LSG by adding 110 runs for the first wicket. They set a new record for the highest partnership in IPL matches against the Lucknow Super Giants.

RCB players Dinesh Karthik and Rajat Patidar previously held the record for the highest partnership against LSG. During last year's IPL 2022 Eliminator match at Eden Gardens, the duo had an unbeaten partnership of 92 runs for the fifth wicket.

#3 Lucknow Super Giants broke Punjab Kings' record in IPL 2023

Deepak Chahar made his IPL debut back in 2017. Prior to the match against LSG, Chahar played 63 IPL matches, but he never conceded 50+ runs in a match. His worst bowling figures were 0/48 against Punjab Kings in 2021.

Playing against the Super Giants on Monday, Chahar went for 55 runs in four overs. Thus, LSG broke PBKS' record for scoring the highest runs off Deepak Chahar's bowling in a single IPL match.

Poll : 0 votes