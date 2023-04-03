CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and IPL records

MA Chidambaram Stadium will host tonight's IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The two 'super' franchises of IPL 2023 will clash for the first time this season.

CSK started their IPL 2023 campaign with a defeat against the Gujarat Titans on Friday evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Super Kings will look to take full advantage of the home conditions tonight in Chennai and open their account in the points table.

Ahead of the clash between the Chennai Super Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants, here's a look at the pitch history of tonight's venue.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai IPL records & stats

Chennai has played host to 67 IPL matches, with the team batting first emerging victorious on 41 occasions. The track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium helps the spinners. Fans should expect the slower bowlers to achieve a lot of success in tonight's game.

The average first innings in IPL matches hosted by Chennai has been 162, meaning anything above 165 will be a good score on this ground. Ahead of the battle between CSK and LSG, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous IPL games played at this venue:

IPL matches played: 67

Matches won by teams batting first: 41

Matches won by teams batting second: 26

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 127 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2012

Best bowling figures: 5/15 - Andre Russell (KKR) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2021

Highest team score: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Lowest team score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 159/4 - Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2015

Average first-innings score: 162

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report

The pitch in Chennai helps the batters and the spinners. Since a fresh wicket will be on offer for this match, the fast bowlers may receive some help in the first few overs, but after that, the batters and spinners should dominate the proceedings.

Chennai hosted a few matches in IPL 2021, where teams batting second won three out of the last four games. It will be interesting to see whether the captain winning the toss bats or bowls first.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai last IPL match

Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad via a Super Over in the previous IPL match on this ground. Both teams scored 159 runs in their 20 overs. Prithvi Shaw smashed a half-century for DC, while Kane Williamson aggregated 66 runs off 51 balls for SRH.

11 wickets fell in that contest, with fast bowlers taking five of them. The batters smashed eight sixes in 40 overs.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 159/4 (Prithvi Shaw 53, Siddarth Kaul 2/31) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 159/7 (Kane Williamson 66*, Avesh Khan 3/34) via a Super Over.

