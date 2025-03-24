CSK vs MI Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 3

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) locked horns in match three of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23. CSK won the toss and chose to field first in the tournament's 'El Clasico'.

Ad

The Mumbai-based side got off to a disastrous start, with former captain Rohit Sharma bagging a four-ball duck in the very first over. To make matters worse, MI lost two more wickets in the powerplay.

Tilak Varma (31 runs off 25 balls) and stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav (29 runs off 26 balls) got off to decent starts but failed to convert them into big scores. Deepak Chahar's unbeaten 28-run knock off 15 balls helped the side register 155/9 in 20 overs.

Ad

Trending

Left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad ran riot in the clash. He didn't concede a single boundary in his four-over spell. He conceded just 18 runs and picked up four wickets, recording the best figures by a CSK spinner against MI in the league's history.

CSK's run chase began on a shaky note, with opener Rahul Tripathi returning to the pavilion in the second over. His opening partner Rachin Ravindra was the top performer with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 65 runs off 45 balls.

Ad

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad also dazzled the viewers with a quick-fire half-century, scoring 53 runs off 26 deliveries. Debutant left-arm wrist-spinner Vignesh Puthur was the pick of the Mumbai bowlers, finishing with impressive figures of 4-0-32-3.

CSK chased down the target in 19.1 overs to clinch a four-wicket victory in their opening encounter. Ahmad was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stunning bowling exploits.

Here's a look at three moments from that contest that generated great buzz among the fans.

Ad

#1 MS Dhoni affects a stumping in 0.12 seconds to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav

Former CSK captain MS Dhoni's lightning-quick glovework was on display yet again as the veteran keeper affected a sharp stumping in just 0.12 seconds. MI's star batter Suryakumar Yadav lost his wicket because of the 43-year-old's brilliance behind the stumps.

The dismissal came in the 11th over of MI's innings. Suryakumar went for an inside-out shot off Noor Ahmad's bowling. However, he couldn't read the spin correctly and was ultimately beaten by the turn.

Ad

Dhoni collected the ball and removed the bails swiftly in just 0.12 seconds to stump Suryakumar. You can watch the video of the stumping below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 Vignesh Puthur shines with the ball for MI on debut

Left-arm spinner Vignesh Puthur bowled an impactful spell on his maiden outing for MI. The youngster gave his team some hope by claiming three important wickets.

The well-set Ruturaj Gaikwad was Puthur's first victim. The CSK skipper was caught by Will Jacks at long-off while attempting to clear the ropes down the ground in the eighth over.

Ad

The bowler struck again in the subsequent over, this time getting rid of Shivam Dube. The southpaw went for a big shot but couldn't get the desired connection and was caught at long-on by Tilak Varma.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Puthur later dismissed Deepak Hooda. The batter perished while playing the sweep shot. Satyanarayana Raju completed a wonderful catch at the deep square-leg boundary.

#3 Khaleel Ahmed delivers an impactful new-ball spell to provide CSK with a fantastic start

Chennai's left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed shone with the ball in the team's opening game of the season. He drew first blood on the fourth ball of the match, sending back Rohit Sharma.

Ad

It was an in-swinging delivery that Sharma looked to flick towards the leg side. However, he ended up hitting it straight into the hands of Shivam Dube at mid-wicket.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ahmed picked up another wicket in the powerplay, getting the better of Ryan Rickelton. The batter went for the cut shot, but the ball took the inside edge of his bat and crashed into the stumps.

The seamer claimed his third wicket of the match by dismissing Trent Boult in the penultimate over, registering figures of 4-0-29-3. His spell with the new ball dented MI's chances of getting off to a flying start.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback