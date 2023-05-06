CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: CSK Player Ratings as Men in Yellow thump arch-rivals to move into top 2

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) moved into the top two of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) table with a comfortable six-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Chepauk on Saturday, May 6.

The Men in Yellow won the toss and elected to bowl, turning in an excellent CSK to restrict the visitors to 139/8. After the openers set the tone in the chase, they were always ahead of the required rate and coasted home in the 18th over. They claimed second spot in the standings, with 13 points to their name.

Here are CSK's player ratings from Match 49 of IPL 2023 against MI.

IPL 2023, CSK vs MI: Pathirana shines before batters ensure controlled win for MS Dhoni and Co.

Matheesha Pathirana picked up three wickets against MI

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 8/10

Gaikwad took two catches in the first innings to move to 13 grabs for the season, more than any other player. He set the tone of the chase in the powerplay by striking four fours and two sixes, but really should've done better off the first ball he faced from Piyush Chawla.

Devon Conway: 7.5/10

Conway was once again a calming presence at the top of the order. The southpaw anchored the chase with his 44-run knock, although it would've been nice to see him accelerate when the Super Kings were getting closer to the target.

Ajinkya Rahane: 6/10

Rahane struck a four and a six off Chawla before being deceived by a googly from the veteran leg-spinner. The batter has clear limitations against spin but continues to exceed expectations this year.

Ambati Rayudu [impact]: 5/10

Rayudu struck one huge six over the midwicket boundary but fell off the very next ball, slicing a short one straight to short third. The veteran batter just hasn't been able to hit his straps in IPL 2023.

Moeen Ali: 4/10

Moeen bowled one over and couldn't get his lengths right as he went for 10 runs. He wasn't required with the bat and also didn't attempt a catch off the final ball of the MI innings.

Shivam Dube: 7/10

Dube came in at No. 5 and struck three sixes to take Chennai across the finish line. He spilled a simple catch in the first innings.

Ravindra Jadeja: 6.5/10

Jadeja's figures were once again ruined by his final over, with Dhoni strangely not completing his quota on time. The left-arm spinner castled Suryakumar Yadav and bowled quite well until the last over of his spell, although it did seem like he was darting the ball in a little too much. He took two catches, including an excellent high grab.

MS Dhoni: 5/10

Dhoni's decision not to bowl out Jadeja cost CSK yet again. He sent the Chepauk crowd into ecstasy by coming in to hit the winning runs.

Maheesh Theekshana: 6/10

Theekshana was the only frontline CSK bowler to go wicketless. Like Jadeja, he too went for runs in his final over. The Sri Lankan hasn't been at his best this IPL season, but showed some improvement in his fielding against MI.

Deepak Chahar: 7/10

Chahar's pace is clearly down, but he managed to pick up his first wicket of the last two IPL seasons when he tempted Ishan Kishan into a heave across the line. The swing bowler also sent back MI skipper Rohit Sharma in a promising powerplay spell.

Matheesha Pathirana: 10/10

Pathirana was simply outstanding in Chennai. He didn't concede any boundaries in his spell, which only started in the 13th over, and returned three wickets. The slingy pacer is surely already among the best death bowlers in the world.

Tushar Deshpande: 8/10

Deshpande reclaimed the IPL 2023 Purple Cap from Mohammad Shami, picking up two wickets against MI. He first disturbed Cameron Green's timber before returning to pick up the all-important wicket of Tim David.

Poll : Should CSK stop trusting Ambati Rayudu? Yes No 0 votes