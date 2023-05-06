CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Chennai Super Kings recorded another win over the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 earlier today (May 6) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Matheesha Pathirana was the hero for the home team. The right-arm pacer bowled an impressive spell of 3/15 to help CSK beat MI by six wickets.

Chennai captain MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bowl first against Mumbai. CSK's bowlers started well and picked up three early wickets to give their team an upper hand in the contest. Nehal Wadhera fought like a lone warrior for MI. His half-century guided the team to 139 runs in their 20 overs.

In response, the Chennai Super Kings reached 140/4 in 17.4 overs. Devon Conway played a match-winning knock of 44 runs for the home team. Now that the reverse fixture between CSK and MI has ended in IPL 2023, here's a look at the award winners, scorecards and top statistics from this game.

List of all award winners in CSK vs MI match, IPL 2023

Matheesha Pathirana won the Player of the Match award for his brilliant spell of 3/15 against the Mumbai Indians. The Chennai Super Kings fast bowler executed his plan to perfection and scalped the wickets of Nehal Wadhera, Tristan Stubbs and Arshad Khan.

Here's a look at the complete list of players who won awards at the post-match presentation ceremony of the IPL 2023 match between CSK and MI:

Player of the Match: Matheesha Pathirana (3/15)

Game-changer of the Match: Matheesha Pathirana (81 fantasy points)

Catch of the Match: Ravindra Jadeja (catch to dismiss Tristan Stubbs)

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Nehal Wadhera (23.5 MVA points)

Longest Six of the Match: Shivam Dube (92 metres)

Electric Striker of the Match: Ruturaj Gaikwad (strike rate of 187.5)

Most Fours of the Match: Nehal Wadhera (8 fours)

CSK vs MI IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Scorecard of CSK vs MI match (Image Courtesy: Sportskeeda)

Nehal Wadhera, Suryakumar Yadav and Tristan Stubbs were the only three batters to touch double digits for Mumbai Indians. Matheesha Pathirana took three wickets for CSK while Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande bagged two wickets each.

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad were the top run-scorers for their team. Conway aggregated 44 while Gaikwad scored 30. Piyush Chawla picked up two wickets for the visitors.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians game

The Chennai Super Kings broke multiple records during the IPL 2023 match against the Mumbai Indians. Here's a list of some top stats emerging from this game:

Rohit Sharma got out for a duck for the 16th time in his IPL career. He now holds the record for the most ducks in IPL. Sunil Narine, Mandeep Singh and Dinesh Karthik have 15 ducks each. Rohit Sharma also suffered his first loss as a captain against CSK at Chepauk. The last time CSK defeated MI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium was back in 2011. CSK won a match against MI while batting second at Chepauk for the first time. Previously, Chennai fell short every time while chasing a target against MI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

