CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, May 6. The day game of the doubleheader will witness another chapter being added to the El Clasico rivalry of the IPL.

Chennai are third in the points table with 11 points from 10 games. They have won five and lost four, while their last match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) did not produce a result due to rain.

Devon Conway has been exceptional for CSK with the bat, while Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane have been highly impressive. They would like Ruturaj Gaikwad to convert his starts.

Mumbai will go in having chased down 200-plus targets in their last two games. Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, and Tilak Varma have all come to the party. Skipper Rohit Sharma’s form remains a concern. Also, Mumbai would like the bowlers to be a little more economical.

Today's CSK vs MI toss result

CSK have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, MS Dhoni said:

“There’s a bit of rain scheduled, that’s one of the reasons. Otherwise, it looks like a good wicket and we want them to set a target for us.”

Chennai are going in with the same side. Mumbai have a couple of changes. Kumar Kartikeya is out, while Raghav Goyal makes his debut. Tilak Varma has a niggle, so he's being replaced by Tristan Stubbs.

Chennai are going in with the same side. Mumbai have a couple of changes. Kumar Kartikeya is out, while Raghav Goyal makes his debut. Tilak Varma has a niggle, so he's being replaced by Tristan Stubbs.

CSK vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Chennai subs: Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan.

Mumbai subs: Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod.

Today's CSK vs MI pitch report

According to Pommie Mbangwa and Aaron Finch, the pitch is hard as a rock; the cracks are less this time around. It has been a high-scoring ground this year with a lot of 200-plus scores. Overall, a good batting pitch, but a touch slow and a touch low, especially against the brand new ball.

Today's CSK vs MI match players list

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, RS Hangargekar, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh , Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal.

CSK vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Navdeep Singh, Bruce Oxenford

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

