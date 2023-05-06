CSK vs MI, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and Results 

Two of the most successful franchises ever in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), are set to cross swords in Match 49 of IPL 2023. As per the IPL schedule, the game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, May 6.

Chennai, who are placed third in the IPL 2023 points table, saw their last league fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) washed out due to rain in Lucknow.

After being put in to bat on a track that had enough for the spinners, LSG were rocked early as the CSK spinners spun a web around the hosts to send them reeling with 44/5 on the scoreboard.

KL Rahul missed the match while Krunal Pandya captained in his absence. It was a forgetful day for Pandya, as he was dismissed on a golden duck against Maheesh Theeshana (2/37).

CSK bowling scorecard vs LSG [IPLT20]

Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja bowled tight lines and returned with great figures of 2/13 and 1/11, respectively. While Nicholas Pooran struggled for his 31-ball 20, Ayush Bandoni was the star of the show for LSG.

With his side needing someone to put his hand up under dire straits, Badoni performed magnificently for his unbeaten 33-ball 59. He single-handedly took LSG to125/7 after 19.2 overs before the rain forced umpires to put a halt to play.

After almost two hours of continuous rain, the officials called off the game as LSG and CSK shared two points.

MI scorecard from their last IPL 2023 game vs PBKS

MI bowling scorecard vs PBKS [IPLT20].

While CSK were unlucky that their last game was called off due to rain, Mumbai Indians managed to bag a fantastic victory when they faced Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous IPL 2023 outing.

After being put in to bat first by Rohit Sharma in Mohali, Punjab posted 214/3 in their stipulated 20 overs. Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma were the two best batters for the hosts as they had an unbeaten partnership of 119 runs for the fourth wicket. They hammered the MI bowlers with utter disdain as the visitors leaked their fourth consecutive total of over 200 in the tournament.

MI needed a strong start to hunt down the target. It didn't help when they lost both Rohit Sharma and Cameron Green inside the powerplay overs.

MI batting scorecard vs PBKS [IPLT20]

Although they made 54 runs in the first six overs, MI were in desperate need of a clinical partnership. That's when the two Indian stars, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, joined forces.

The right-left combination did wonders for MI as the duo stitched a 116-run partnership from just 55 balls. While Kishan used his brute force to hit his seven fours and four maximums, Suryakumar, in his usual style, displayed some outrageous strokeplay to clobber eight fours and a couple of sixes.

The Mumbai-born dasher scored 66 runs off just 31 balls, while Kishan slammed 75 runs in 41 balls.

PBKS sniffed a comeback when they dismissed both the batters in a space of eight runs. But Tilak Verma and Tim David finished the game off in style to hand Mumbai their second-highest successful run-chase ever.

The upcoming CSK vs MI fixture is expected to be a fascinating encounter, as Mumbai will be fresh off their superb win, while Chennai are a formidable outfit when playing at home in Chepauk.

