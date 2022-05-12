CSK vs MI probable playing XIs, pitch report, match details of Match 59 in IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in Match 59 of the Indian Premier League 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chennai Super Kings are placed ninth in the IPL 2022 points table with eight points from 11 matches. They have four wins and seven losses to their name in the ongoing edition of the I-League. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are languishing at the bottom of the standings with four points from as many encounters as the Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 91 runs during their previous match. Batting first, CSK posted a score of 208, courtesy of a 110-run opening partnership between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. They scored 41 and 87 runs, while Shivam Dube contributed 32 runs to the team’s tally. Skipper MS Dhoni played a quickfire knock off 21 runs from eight balls at a strike rate of 262.50.

In response, CSK bowlers were up to the mark as they restricted Delhi Capitals to just 117 runs off 17.4 overs.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians met the Kolkata Knight Riders in the latest outing. Having been asked to bat first, the Knight Riders scored 165 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana contributed 43 runs each with an equal number of fours and sixes. Ajinkya Rahane scored 25 runs on his comeback, while Rinku Singh played an unbeaten 23-run knock.

Indian pacer Jasprit Burmah led the Mumbai Indians bowling attack with a 5-wicket haul. He also picked up a hat-trick, which included the wickets of Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine.

In response, the 5-time champions were bowled out for 113 runs. Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was the lone star in the batting lineup, scoring a half-century for his side. Speaking of KKR bowlers, Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets to his name.

Match Details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Match 59.

Date and Time: May 12, 2022; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium will assist bowlers throughout the game. However, the dimensions of the ground go against them. The batters will have to work hard for runs on this track.

With the pitch not expected to change much, the toss might not play any role in this encounter.

Weather Report

A clear sky is on the cards, with temperatures expected to range between 30 - 31 degrees Celsius.

Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

Match Prediction

Chennai Super Kings have fared quite well when compared to the defending champions this season. The MS Dhoni-led side won the previous encounter by three wickets when the two sides met each other in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League 2022.

The Super Kings are likely to defeat the Rohit Sharma-led team on Thursday.

Prediction: Chennai Super Kings to win this match.

