CSK vs MI - whose 5 titles are more impressive?

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets (via the DLS method) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final on Monday, May 29. After the match could not take place as per schedule on Sunday, May 28, due to rain, the reverse day was utilized and produced a winner.

CSK won the toss in the final and asked GT to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A fine 96-run knock off 47 balls from Sai Sudharsan, which featured eight fours and six sixes, lifted the 2022 champions to an impressive total of 214/4. Wriddhiman Saha (54 off 39), Shubman Gill (39 off 20), and skipper Hardik Pandya (21* off 12) also made significant contributions.

Due to an extended rain interruption, Chennai Super Kings were set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs. Opener Devon Conway top-scored with 47 off 25, while Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 off 16), Shivam Dube (32* off 21), and Ajinkya Rahane (27 off 13) chipped in with crucial cameos to keep CSK in the hunt. Then, playing in his last IPL match, Ambati Rayudu slammed 19 off only eight balls before Ravindra Jadeja (15* off six) hit a six and a four to seal victory for Chennai.

CSK’s triumph on Monday was the fifth time they had lifted the IPL trophy - their earlier wins came in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. Following their latest victory, Chennai equaled Mumbai Indians’ (MI) all-time record of five IPL wins. Rohit Sharma and Co. won the T20 league in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

With Chennai matching Mumbai’s feat of most IPL title wins, we analyze which team has achieved their triumphs in a more impressive manner.

Mumbai Indians - slow starters, super finishers

Mumbai Indians have overcome tough situations to capture five IPL trophies. (Pic: iplt20.com)

There has been a pattern to Mumbai Indians’ success in most IPL seasons. In years that they have gone on to lift the T20 title, they have mostly begun on a slow note before turning things around in incredible fashion towards the second half.

If we look back at MI’s IPL triumphs, they finished second in the points table in 2013, with 11 wins in 16 matches in the league stage. Towards the end of the league stage, they won five consecutive games in a row, most of them by comprehensive margins. They went down to CSK in Qualifier 1 by 48 runs but hit back brilliantly to beat the same team in the final by 23 runs.

MI kicked off IPL 2015 on a disastrous note, losing their first four matches in a row. They again fought back in incredible fashion to reach the playoffs, finishing in fourth position. They were unstoppable in the playoffs and lifted their second title, yet again defeating CSK by 41 runs in the IPL final.

2017 was a different story as a dominant MI topped the league stage, with 20 points from 14 games. They looked like the strongest team in the competition and despite a 20-run loss to Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in Qualifier 1, they fought back and beat the same opponent by one run in a pulsating final.

There is something about great teams holding their nerves on the big stage. After sneaking in a one-run win against RPS, they won by the same margin against CSK during IPL 2019 in what is considered one of the best finals ever in the T20 league.

When MI lifted the IPL trophy in 2020, defeating first-time finalists Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in Dubai, they were widely recognized as the best IPL side ever. However, the tag can be questioned now that CSK also have five title wins to their name.

Chennai Super Kings - consistently consistent

Chennai Super Kings have produced polished performances in their triumphs. (Pic: iplt20.com)

The fact that CSK have reached a record 10 IPL finals, and have won five of them, gives MS Dhoni and Co. an early edge over MI when it comes to comparison between the two teams.

Unlike Mumbai, who have had their ups and down, CSK were clinical when they lifted the IPL trophy for the first time in 2010, beating a strong Mumbai outfit by 22 runs.

In IPL 2011, they finished second in the points table with 18 points from 14 games. They were absolutely dominant in the playoffs, thumping Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Qualifier 1 and the same opponents by 58 runs in the final.

CSK’s triumph in 2018 is often considered their best because of the preceding circumstances. Chennai were suspended for the previous two years, yet managed to regroup the clinch the IPL title in their year of comeback. Commendably, they again finished second in the points and went on to lay their hands on the trophy, registering a dominating eight-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the summit clash.

Chennai’s win in IPL 2021 was also a laudable effort after they had failed to qualify for the playoffs the previous year - the first such instance for CSK (not counting the two years when they were suspended). After again finishing second in the league stage, they handed a 27-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the summit clash.

In the recently-concluded season as well, CSK were one of the top two teams in the league stage. The players displayed great proficiency under pressure to lift the title with a five-wicket win against GT.

Conclusion: Looking at the numbers and charting the two teams’ path to IPL glory, CSK definitely have a more impressive and consistent record.

At the same time, it would be wrong to term MI second best because, while they have taken the tougher path to reach the top, the fact that matters is that they got there in the end!

