CSK vs PBKS: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 53 of IPL 2021

Having lost their previous two IPL 2021 matches, the Chennai Super Kings will be keen to get back to winning ways when they face the Punjab Kings today in Dubai.

Since qualifying for the IPL 2021 playoffs, CSK have lost to the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals. The MS Dhoni-led outfit will try to regain their confidence before the most crucial phase of the Indian Premier League season by defeating Punjab Kings.

CSK and PBKS met in Mumbai earlier this year, where Chennai registered a comfortable win. CSK fans will hope for a similar performance from their team. Before CSK and PBKS lock horns in their final IPL 2021 league-stage match, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

CSK vs PBKS head-to-head stats

Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record against Punjab Kings 16-9. The Super Kings are on a three-match winning streak against Punjab right now.

When the two sides met in Dubai last year, Chennai crushed Punjab by ten wickets. PBKS will want to avenge that loss today.

CSK vs PBKS: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 53 of IPL 2021

Suresh Raina has amassed the most runs (719) in battles between CSK and PBKS. It will be interesting to see if he is available for today's IPL 2021 match.

KL Rahul has scored 267 runs while donning the PBKS jersey against CSK. Rahul has been very consistent with the bat in IPL 2021.

Dwayne Bravo has dismissed 15 PBKS batters while playing for CSK. The Caribbean star's best bowling figures against Punjab are 3/27.

Arshdeep Singh has an economy rate of 3.50 against Chennai. The left-arm pacer has been one of the best bowlers for PBKS this season.

