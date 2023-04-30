CSK vs PBKS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match

The first game of Sunday's double-header will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 30.

CSK have been an in-form team so far in the tournament, having won five of their first eight games. They are placed fourth in the and a win against PBKS might take them to the top of the standings.

Punjab, meanwhile, are placed sixth with four wins and as many losses in eight games. A win for them will strengthen their prospects of qualification and take them to fifth place.

Before the match starts, here's a look at the head-to-head records of the matches between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings [IPLT20]

The Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Punjab Kings by a 15-12 margin. The two teams only met once in the , where CSK emerged victorious, making the overall tally 16-12 in CSK's favor.

CSK and PBKS (then known as Kings XI Punjab) played their first-ever IPL fixture against each other in 2008. That particular game saw a total of 447 runs being scored, with CSK scoring 240 in the first innings.

Here's a look at their IPL head-to-head stats:

Matches Played - 27

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 15

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 12

Matches with No Results - 0.

CSK vs PBKS head-to-head record in Chennai

Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings players after an IPL game [IPLT20]

Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host today's CSK vs PBKS fixture. CSK have a better head-to-head record at the venue, winning four of the six matches played against PBKS. PBKS, meanwhile, have won just two of those games.

Here's a quick summary:

Matches Played - 6

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 4

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 2.

Matches with No Results - 0.

Last 5 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL matches

CSK and PBKS last met in IPL 2022 [IPLT20]

Unlike their overall record, PBKS leads the head-to-head battle against CSK as far as their last five fixtures are concerned. Chennai have recorded two wins, while Punjab have been unbeaten in their last three outings against the Men in Yellow.

Chennai's last win over PBKS came back in 2021 when Deepak Chahar's four-wicket haul proved to be the difference between the two franchises.

Here's a look at the summary of the last five encounters between CSK and PBKS in the IPL:

CSK (176/6) lost to PBKS (187/4) by 11 runs, April 25, 2022

CSK (126/10) lost to PBKS (180/8) by 54 runs, April 3, 2022.

CSK (134/6) lost to PBKS (139/4) by 6 wickets, October 7, 2021.

CSK (107/3) beat PBKS (106/8) by 7 wickets, April 16, 2021

CSK (154/1) beat PBKS (153/6) by 9 wickets, November 1, 2020.

