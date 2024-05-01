CSK vs PBKS Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 49 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 1. CSK have 10 points from nine games, with five wins and four losses, while PBKS have six points. They have won three and lost six of their nine matches.

Chennai overcame successive losses to Lucknow Super Giants by thumping Sunrisers Hyderabad by 78 runs in their previous match at the Chepauk. Batting first, the Super Kings posted 212-3 as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led the way with 98 off 54. Tushar Deshpande then starred with 4-27 as the Sunrisers were bowled out for 134.

Punjab Kings, meanwhile, ended a four-match losing streak with a thumping eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. Batting first, KKR put up 261-6. However, Jonny Bairstow smashed 108* off 48 as PBKS pulled off the highest successful chase in T20 cricket.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings have clashed 28 times in the IPL, with the Super Kings having a slender 15-13 lead in the head-to-head battle. In their most recent meeting, PBKS beat CSK by four wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 28

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 15

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 13

Matches with No Result - 0

CSK vs PBKS head-to-head record in Chennai

At MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk), Chennai and Punjab have clashed seven times. The Super Kings have won four of those matches, while Punjab have emerged victorious in the other three.

Matches Played - 7

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 4

Matches won by Punjab Kings - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings matches

Punjab Kings have been dominant over Chennai Super Kings recently in the IPL. In fact, PBKS have won the last four matches played against Chennai in the T20 league. CSK's last triumph over Punjab in the IPL came in April 2021 when they registered a six-wicket win in Mumbai.

Here's a summary of the last five Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings games:

PBKS (201/6) beat CSK (200/4) by 4 wickets, April 30, 2023

PBKS (187/4) beat CSK (176/6) by 11 runs, April 25, 2022

PBKS (180/8) beat CSK (126) by 54 runs, April 3, 2022

PBKS (139/4) beat CSK (134/6) by 6 wickets, October 7, 2021

CSK (107/4) beat PBKS (106/8) by six wickets, April 16, 2021

