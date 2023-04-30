CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Scorecard & Records

A rip-roaring last-ball finish saw the Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With the win, PBKS became only the second franchise after the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to defeat CSK in their own backyard this season.

After opting to bat first, CSK scored 200 runs in the first innings. Devon Conway top-scored with a fabulous 92* while MS Dhoni chipped in with a 4-ball 13*.

Chasing 201 for the win, PBKS saw contributions from almost all batters, with Prabhsimran Singh top-scoring with a 24-ball 42. Sikandar Raza and Shahrukh Khan chased down nine runs off the last over as PBKS got over the ropes with four wickets in hand.

Now that the CSK vs PBKS match of IPL 2023 is in the history books, let's take a look at the award winners, scorecards, and records broken in the game.

List of all Award winners and Player of the Match

Devon Conway receiving the honors [IPLT20]

For the second game running, a player who ended up on the losing side was adjudged as the Player of the Match in the IPL. While it was Mitchell Marsh on Saturday, Devon Conway was given the honors today for his brilliant 52-ball 92* in the first innings.

Here's a look at all the award winners from the game:

Player of the Match: Devon Conway (92* off 52)

Game-changer of the Match: Devon Conway

Catch of the Match: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Devon Conway

Striker of the Match: Jitesh Sharma (strike rate of 210)

Most Fours of the Match: Devon Conway (16 fours)

CSK vs PBKS, Match Scorecard

CSK batting scorecard vs PBKS [Sportskeeda]

Chennai put on a wonderful batting display after opting to bat first, reaching the 200-run mark in the first innings. CSK openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad had an excellent start, setting up a 86-run partnership for the first wicket.

While Gaikwad was stumped for 37, Conway continued his onslaught through the first innings. The Kiwi opener clobbered 16 boundaries and one maximum en route to his sensational innings of 92* off just 52.

PBKS bowlers tightened some screws towards the end before MS Dhoni came in and hit two consecutive maximums off the last two balls. He ended up with a strike rate of 325 (13* off 4) as CSK piled up 200/4.

PBKS batting scorecard vs CSK [Sportskeeda]

In their hunt, PBKS enjoyed a great start, with Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh adding 50 runs in just 25 balls. However, following Dhawan's dismissal, CSK continued to pick up wickets.

PBKS required 96 runs from the final eight overs when Liam Livingstone stepped up for the franchise, smashing four maximums in his pivotal 40-run knock. Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma both had significant cameo appearances, scoring 29 and 21 runs, respectively.

The game came down to the final ball when the visitors needed two runs off the last delivery to secure the victory. Sikandar Raza guided the last ball towards deep square leg to script a remarkable run-chase for his franchise.

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from the match

Sikandar Raza celebrating after a win over CSK [IPLT20]

A match that saw a total of 401 runs scored between PBKS and CSK also saw a slew of records broken. Here's a list of some interesting stats from the IPL 2023 match between CSK and PBKS:

With his knock of 92*, Devon Conway earned a significant personal record to his name on Sunday. Conway, who reached 5000 T20 career runs today, averages 44.41 with the bat in the shortest format of the game. This is the best batting average for any batter who has mustered over 5000 runs in Men's T20 cricket. PBK did the unprecedented task of chasing down a 200+ run total against CSK at the Chepauk Stadium. This is the first time any franchise has hunted down a 200+ run total at the venue against the Men in Yellow.

Poll : 0 votes