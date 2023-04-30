CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and IPL records

In their fourth home game of the season, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to lock horns with the Punjab Kings (PBKS). As per the , it will be the 41st game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, April 30.

PBKS and CSK are scheduled to play just one league game against each other this season.

CSK have been an in-form franchise so far this season, having won five of their first eight fixtures. They are placed fourth in the table and a win today might take them to the top of the table.

Punjab, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold so far. They are placed sixth in the standings with four wins and as many losses in eight fixtures.

Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings clash, here's a look at the pitch history of the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai IPL records & stats

MA Chidambaram Stadium [IPLT20]

The surface in Chennai has been prolific for both batters and slower bowlers so far. The first game of the season at the venue saw more than 400 runs scored in the CSK-LSG clash. In the second match, CSK almost chased down a 176-run target against RR.

However, in the game between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and CSK, spin bowlers shined, taking six of the ten wickets that fell on the day.

Historically, the teams batting first have been successful, having won almost 62% of the total matches so far. Here are some other important stats you need to know from previous IPL games hosted by the at the MA Chidambaram Stadium:

IPL matches played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium: 70

Matches won by teams batting first: 43

Matches won by teams batting second: 27

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 127 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2012

Best bowling figures: 5/15 - Andre Russell (KKR) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2021

Highest team score: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Lowest team score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 208/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2012

Average first-innings score: 163

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report

MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch [IPLT20]

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk has always been on the drier side. As the game progresses, spin bowlers continue to have their say.

As we have seen in previous games at the venue as well, batters make a conscious effort to make the most of the powerplay overs and utilize the fielding restrictions to their advantage.

The pitch report for the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Jio Cinema a few minutes before the toss.

Last IPL match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

CSK beat SRH in the last game at Chepauk [IPLT20]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) trounced the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in their last IPL 2023 match at the stadium.

Courtesy of a clinical spell of 3/21 by Ravindra Jadeja, CSK restricted SRH to only 134/7 in the first innings. In what was a plain-sailing chase for the hosts, CSK hunted down the total with seven wickets and eight balls remaining.

Devon Conway remained unbeaten at 77 and clobbered 12 boundaries during his stay.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 134/7 (Abhishek Sharma 34, Ravindra Jadeja 3/21) lost to Chennai Super Kings 138/3 (Devon Conway 77*, Mayank Markande 2/25) by seven wickets

