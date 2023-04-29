CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) square off against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

After winning three consecutive games, the Chennai Super Kings suffered a loss against the Rajasthan Royals in the previous game. They have now slipped to fourth place in the points table with 10 points, winning five of their eight games so far.

Batting first, RR posted a massive total of 202/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal’s blistering knock of 77 runs off just 43 balls. In reply, the Men in Yellow kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they fell short of the target by 32 runs. Adam Zampa and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up three and two wickets respectively.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are currently placed in the middle of the points table with eight points, winning four of their eight games so far. They were taken apart by the Lucknow Super Giants in the previous game.

After being asked to bat, Kyle Mayers (54) and Marcus Stoinis (72) hit impressive fifties as the Lucknow Super Giants registered the second-highest total of 257 in the history of the tournament. Chasing a mammoth total, the home team got bundled for 201 runs and lost the game by 56 runs. Atharva Taide scored a quick-fire 36-ball 66 for PBKS.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Match Details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Match 41, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 30, 2023, Sunday, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium is expected to offer a well-balanced track for the game that will allow an even contest between bat and ball. The batters need to be a bit cautious in the beginning, while the spinners will play a big role in the middle overs. The average first innings score at the venue is 140-150.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Weather Forecast

The temperature on the match-day is expected to range between 28 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Expect Chennai Super Kings to field the same 11 despite their loss against the Rajasthan Royals.

Probable XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings might consider bringing in Harpreet Brar in place of Gurnoor Brar, who failed to impress on his IPL debut.

Probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Sikander Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings plays a completely different brand of cricket while playing at home. The experienced spin bowling unit of the home team could prove to be vital in deciding the outcome of the game at the spin-friendly track of Chepauk Stadium.

Prediction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to win the Match 41 of IPL 2023.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

