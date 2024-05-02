CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 49 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 1. This marks the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side's second home defeat in three games. It was also their fifth consecutive defeat against PBKS in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ruturaj Gaikwad lost yet another toss to be put into bat first by the visiting skipper. CSK endured a sluggish powerplay but managed to cross the 50-run mark without losing a wicket.

However, PBKS spinners - Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar absolutely dominated the middle overs. The duo gave CSK no respite as they restricted the runs and took wickets at regular intervals as well. The home side were reduced from 64-0 to 107-4 and only ended up with an unimpressive total of 162-7.

PBKS didn't face any major hiccups during the run chase as Jonny Bairstow and Rilee Rossouw set up the foundation. The likes of Sam Curran and Shashank Singh finished off the match with 13 balls to spare.

On that note, here are three moments from the CSK vs PBKS contest in the 2024 IPL that got the fans buzzing.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad's curse with the coin

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has just won one coin toss to date. With the conditions at the Chepauk being drastic across both innings, it has made a huge impact.

The opposition skipper managed to call the right side of the coin for the third time in a row in CSK's home stretch. With Gaikwad losing the toss yet again, CSK were forced to bat first again. The dew presence in the second innings has just been overwhelming, to say the least, and CSK have struggled to deal with it,

Ruturaj Gaikwad addressed his woeful run at the toss after being put into bat by Sam Curran.

"Would've fielded too but looking at my toss winning percentage, most of my team members were prepared to bat knowing I would lose the toss," Gaikwad said

#2 Dube golden duck

One of the biggest turning points in the clash was the in-form Shivam Dube's first-ball duck. The left-handed batter came out to bat when the spinners were operating. With one left-arm spinner and a leg spinner from either end, the general expectation was that Dube would dominate the favorable matchups.

However, Harpreet Brar, having already dismissed Ajinkya Rahane, trapped Dube LBW after coming around the wicket. The left-handed batter had tried to go for a nightly slog sweep but missed the ball altogether.

Dube reviewed immediately, but there was no inside edge and the pitching was in line as well. The impact and wickets hitting were straight forward to send Dube back to the pavilion.

#3 Rahul Chahar bowling the 19th over against MS Dhoni

In what came as a huge surprise to many, Sam Curran handed the penultimate over of the innings to leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. This is despite death over specialist Harshal Patel having three overs remaining in his spell. With one of the best finishers in MS Dhoni at the other end, the move could have gone either way for the visitors.

There was a lot of intrigue as to how the matchup would pan out. It reminded of Piyush Chawla vs MS Dhoni with an aggressive field orchestrated by Gautam Gambhir during Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS).

The move paid off for PBKS as Chahar began the over with a set of dot balls. He only conceded a single off the third ball, and then another single off the final delivery. The spinner even dismissed Moeen Ali in between to set things up quite well for Arshdeep Singh in the final over.

MS Dhoni did have his trademark moment as he scored a six off the left-arm pacer off the penultimate delivery to send the crowd wild. However, the wicket-keeper batter was dismissed off the final delivery following a run out while attempting to complete a second run.

