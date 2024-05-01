CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be up against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 49 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, May 1.

CSK are fourth in the points table, with 10 points from nine matches, while PBKS are eighth, having won only three of their nine games.

After being thumped by Lucknow Super Giants in successive games, Chennai Super Kings recovered to hammer SunRisers Hyderabad by 78 runs in their previous match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Batting first, CSK put up 212-3 as skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with 98 off 54. Pacer Tushar Deshpande then picked up 4-27 as Hyderabad were held to 134.

After four consecutive losses, meanwhile, Punjab Kings finally registered a win by getting the better of Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in their previous match at the Eden Gardens. Batting first, KKR posted 261-6. Jonny Bairstow, though, slammed 108* off 48 as Punjab registered the highest successful chase in T20 cricket.

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 will be available on Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2024 match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live coverage of the game will start at 6:30 pm IST, while the match will get underway at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will be at 7:00 pm IST.

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 - Live streaming details in India

Live streaming of the Chennai vs Punjab IPL 2024 match can be watched on the JioCinema app and the website. Live streaming of all IPL 2024 matches is available for free on the app and website.

As part of its IPL 2024 coverage, JioCinema is offering live commentary in 12 languages - English, Hindi and Marathi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Haryanvi.

Further, fans can try out multiple camera angle options like Hero Cam, stump cam, batter cam and bird's eye view.

